App to Track Food Intake and Symptoms

Looking for a reliable food diary app? Whether you’re trying to shred off some weight or simply wanting to embrace a healthier lifestyle, having a food tracking app can help you get the job done. However, you may not be sure about which type of app you should download.

Generally, there are many types of food diary apps. Sure, while most work by keeping a close track of your food intake, others offer additional features, such as keeping records of your symptoms as well. For people with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), such an app can help them stay on top of their diet and gut health.

If you’re someone who suffer from IBS or poor digestive health, having your very own food and symptoms tracker can help you big time. Here, we have rounded up a few of the best apps that you might want to check out and try for your own convenience. Continue reading to learn more!

The Best Food and Symptoms Trackers

Cara: Food, Mood and Poop Tracker

Developed by doctors to help users monitor their digestive health, the Cara: Food, Mood and Poop Tracker comes with incredible features that allow individuals to track their food intake, record their stress, monitor bowel movements, and take note of any symptoms, such as bloating, constipation, diarrhea, tummy pain, and more.

To add up to that, the app also offers a built-in medical log feature, which allows individuals to keep track of important information about their personal health, such as their menstrual cycle, sleep patterns, workouts, and medications. Users can also take advantage of the app’s list of gut-friendly recipes, take note of over 30 science-backed gut tips, and enjoy unlimited chats with registered dietitians.

To date, Cara: Food, Mood and Poop Tracker is available for both iOS and Android for free.

Fast Tract Diet

Another popular gut health app, the Fast Tract Diet, boasts of a flexible point system, which can adapt to a variety of dietary preferences to assign a specific point value based on symptom potential. Under such an arrangement, the lower the points, the lower the symptom potential.

Using the app, users can have a portable guide on identifying gut-friendly foods from those that are not, keep track and create charts on their meals and symptoms, and even quickly lookup for symptom potential for specific foods and drinks.

Among the digestive and general health issues that the app covers include Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Laryngopharyngeal Reflux (LPR), Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Acid and non-acid reflux, lactose, fructose or other carbohydrate intolerance, and more.

The app is currently available in both the Google Play and Apple Store for $7.99.

Dieta: Diet + Data

Last but definitely not the least, Dieta: Diet + Data is another reliable food and symptoms tracker app available today. Staying true to its name, Dieta lets users stay on top of their diet using big data and machine learning technology.

Developed by a team of medical professionals and scientists, the app comes as an all-in-one platform that allows users to track their food, poop, medication, symptoms, and activities. Among its advantages include its easy to navigate platform and well-detailed data input options.

To date, Dieta can be downloaded straight from Google Play and the Apple Store for free.

The Bottom Line

Ready to stay on top of your diet and symptoms? Track your food intake, get visual representations of your meal patterns and symptoms, and learn healthy tips and alternatives by turning to any of these apps today. Download them today to start feeling better!