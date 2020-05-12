Best App to Track Vitamin Intake

ADVERTISEMENT

Vitamins and minerals make the body healthy and strong, ensuring all vital organs and systems are functioning properly. Vitamins perform many roles in the human body particularly boosting the immune system, strengthening bones, and healing wounds.

If you lack a proper diet, you might put yourself at risk of vitamin or mineral deficiency. The good thing is that you can track your vitamin intake using a mobile application. Apps like FoodPrint allow you to track vitamin intake as well as macronutrients and phytonutrients from the foods you consume.

Using the FoodPrint app gives you an overview of your diet-related decisions, helping you concentrate on eating nutritious foods. Read on to find out how you can benefit from the app and explore its numerous features.

Features of the FoodPrint App

FoodPrint is an app that provides an overview of your nutrition, including your eating habits, lifestyle, and vitamin intake. This app makes it easier to achieve health and wellness goals because you can learn about any vitamin or mineral deficiencies you may have.

Some of the features of the app include the following.

Logging Meals

The easiest way to find out if you lack any vitamin or mineral is by logging your meals daily. FoodPrint easily assesses a user’s logged meals to find out the amount of nutrients consumed. The app has multiple templates available, which gives an estimated calculation of nutrients per food item.

Aside from nutrients, the app also provides the amount of calories for each meal consumed. The calculation is presented so users can see the breakdown upfront.

Sync Photos of Food

Having a food diary is important because it gives you detailed information on the food you consumed for each day. In case you experienced food allergy or stomach issues, you can easily refer to the food diary to find out which foods triggered the problem.

FoodPrint allows you to take a photo of your food and save it to your diary. The app automatically syncs your diary to another connected device such as a Fitbit, iPad, or tablet.

Track Medication

In case you are taking any medication or perhaps supplements, you can easily log them into the app. This will serve as a reminder in case you haven’t taken the medication for the day. Additionally, the medication also includes vitamins and minerals needed by the body.

Vitamins or supplements make up for the nutrients you cannot get from your food. If you aren’t keen on eating fruits or veggies, logging your supplements can bridge the gap and make up for a deficiency.

Log Sleep

Sleep is an important part of recovery as your body resets or shuts off. Having enough sleep helps your mind and body to function, promoting concentration and productivity. FoodPrint lets you to log your sleeping patterns to indicate if it is enough or not.

With this information, users can be wary if they need to consult a doctor to improve sleep. The app also gives a summary of sleeping patterns for the week.

Conclusion

Having a vitamin intake app like FoodPrint gives you detailed information about your food habits and lifestyle. If you are experiencing fatigue or other conditions, you can check the app and see if you have a vitamin or mineral deficiency or just a lack of sleep.

FoodPrint is free for iOS and Android devices. For more information, check out the Apple Store or Google Play Store.