Best Apps To Track How Much Water You Drink

The human body is composed of 60% water. In fact, major organs of the body have a high percentage of H2O composition, such as the brain, heart, lungs and skin. Even bones are 31% H2O. Because of this, it is important to track your water intake to ensure your health.

Tracking your intake can be difficult for many reasons. You may be too busy to remember to drink water. Perhaps you are putting off your H2O intake to avoid another trip to the bathroom. However, keep in mind that you should drink two to three liters every day to support your body’s needs.

You may need outside help to ensure that your body gets the right amount, especially if you live in a place with a warm to hot climate. The best way to ensure you drink enough water is to use a tracking app. Here are the best apps to track your water intake.

3 Notable Apps to Track your Water Intake

Plant Nanny 2

One of the best apps is Plant Nanny 2, the new and improved iteration of the first version. This app keeps track of your intake and reminds you to drink so that you can consume the right amount per day.

The application considers your weight and activity level, thus, personalizing the experience. What makes this app fun is that it lets you take care of plants, hence the name. The main catch is you can hydrate your plant only when you drink a cup of water yourself.

Water Reminder

Those who want a more comprehensive approach might want to check what Water Reminder has to offer. This application lets you customize its monitoring by choosing a type of liquid container. Are you using a cup or do you measure your intake using a bottle?

The app also gets information regarding your weight and height to calculate how many units you need per day. Say, you require two liters and you use 500 mL bottles, then the application will remind you to drink four bottles. You can also set drinking and sleeping schedules.

Hydro Coach

Those who are active might want to use the Hydro Coach app for its integration features. Just like the others, it lets you know how much you need and sends notifications to say that it is time for your intake. You can also see how you are doing by using its report generation function.

However, the main attraction is that you can integrate it into your Samsung Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit programs. You can also achieve rewards when you fully hydrate your body. The best part is you can challenge your friends to see who can best commit to the challenge.

The Bottom Line

Drinking water is one of the most important parts of any person’s day. Because of this, you should take the right steps to track your water intake. These apps are your best choices when it comes to monitoring your consumption while ensuring that you get the optimal amount of H2O into your system.