How to use the CreditWise App from Capital One

ADVERTISEMENT

Capital One is among the most popular services when it comes to finding an adequate loan and lender for your business.

The thing is, in the past few years, most banks have introduced strict credit score checks before you are available to get a large loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

You will want to use an app such as CreditWise to stay informed on your loan status, as well as what is affecting your TransUnion or Experian report.

Features Of App

We all want to monitor and get more info on our credit score, but this is not something that is readily available. That is why a tool such as CreditWise can be very beneficial to you in this regard.

While it is made from Capital One, you don’t have to be the user of Capital One’s services to get more info and understand what affects your credit score. There are a number of innovative features that come with this tool, and best of all, it is completely free.

ADVERTISEMENT

First,l and foremost, this app offers impressive data security. The fact that you will not have to leave your credit card number, but you can still get the desired results, makes this app a viable choice.

In the past couple of years, it has gone through a couple of design updates, but today, the app works spectacularly both on iOS and Android devices.

When it comes to the features that you will enjoy, the first one is the Weekly TransUnion 3.0 Credit Score.

It includes any changes that were made to your account including closures, inquiries, public records, and balances. Thus, you can understand what affects your credit score using this app, and you can also register and report fraud or theft.

Not only is the CreditWise app practical, it is also quite educational, as well. The Credit Simulator will give you an idea of how a certain action could affect your credit score. This includes closing an account or paying off your credit card debt.

Additionally, the app suggests daily tips on how to improve your credit score and gives insightful info on what factors affect one’s credit score.

Lastly, you will be alerted as soon as any kind of Transunion or Experience transaction happens so you can react quickly in case something is wrong.

Who It’s Suited To

As we have mentioned above, the main advantage of this app is that you don’t have to be a Capital One user.

Thus, anyone who is 18 years old and has a credit record can effectively use this app to get informed and learn more about how they can improve their chances of getting a better loan.

Cost Of CreditWise

Unlike some other credit score tracking apps, this one will not cost you a dime.

All of the features come for absolutely free, and most importantly, you are not putting your personal info or credit card number at risk, either.

The goal of the CreditWise developers was to help you get a better credit score and not jeopardize your efforts even more.

Pros

There are a number of advantages to using Credit Wise, including the following.

Completely free

Doesn’t involve a data security risk

Features a Credit Simulator (to know how certain actions would affect your score)

Immediate alerts on any TransUnion transactions

Great interface

Cons

However, much like with any other product, there is room for improvement.

Suggestions aren’t always reliable (getting more credit cards)

How To Use It

How good would a credit score report app be if it was not easy to use? Luckily, the developers did their best to make it friendly for even those who have no previous experience.

Firstly, you should download and install the app through Google Play or the App Store. From that step, you should have no issues signing up for the account and checking your credit score updates on a daily basis.

Summary

For anyone who wants to know more about how credit scores work and who does their best to improve their chances for credit, this app is a superb choice.

It is easy to use, affordable, and offers very valuable information!