ADVERTISEMENT

No doubt, flowers tend to be the best way to express your emotions. No matter whether it’s a birthday, wedding, engagement, or anniversary, you can’t imagine these events without flowers.

If you are planning an event and need a good variety of flowers, you can choose between one of the best available online services. There are numerous flower delivery apps, which make things easy for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

To limit your search for one of the best apps for flower delivery, we have reviewed such a service.

Features of 1800Flowers App

1.800Flowers is a great app, which appears to be a compelling choice for those who love flowers. This app works perfectly well for the purpose it was built.

The overall design and user-interface are simple and attractive. It takes a few seconds to find the type of flowers or bouquet that you are looking for. You can also add a side order with the flowers.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, while sending flowers to your loved one, you might consider sending chocolates or cake if the occasion demands.

The gift and bouquet are delivered in good shape, so don’t worry about the looks and freshness of the flowers. It is the responsibility of the delivery team to keep everything in good order.

On the other hand, the app also allows you to assemble a customized gift basket without any extra effort. As a whole, this is an app to trust when you are in need of same-day flower delivery.

The app offers a wide variety of flowers for almost every occasion. Furthermore, you can also order a special flower arrangement by utilizing the services of expert florists.

As a whole, this app tends to offer all those essential features that you can expect from one of the best apps for flower delivery.

Who It’s Suited To

This is a simple to use app; hence, anyone having a smartphone can use it. It serves as a suitable choice for those who live a busy life and don’t have time to visit the florist.

Meaning thereby, it allows you to choose the flowers and pay for them from the comfort of your smart device. In addition, this app also gives a wide range of options when it comes to flowers, bouquet, and garlands.

You can also order other types of ornamental flower arrangements for party decoration. So, if you are throwing a party tonight and don’t have enough time to fetch some flowers, you can rely on the 1.800Flowers app.

Cost

You can download and use this app free of charge. You have to pay just for the flowers that you have bought. Therefore, it would be a great option if you prefer free to use apps.

Pros

Same day delivery of fresh flowers

Quality and freshness is guaranteed

On-time delivery assurance

Incentives like coupons and discounts

Offers a wide range of options when it comes to the types of flowers including roses, gerberas, orchids, lilies, and more

Expert florists arrange bouquets and flowers

Also allows you to send flowers internationally

Secure and hassle-free payment method

Ability to add cakes, chocolates and other gifts in the flower bucket

Offers one of a kind bouquet that is carefully designed by local florists

Cons

The chat response time is relatively slow

How to Download and Use It

Downloading 1.800Flowers is a simple affair. You just need to visit the official website of this app and download it for free. Furthermore, you can also download this app from Google Play or the App Store.

After downloading and installing the app, you need to register yourself to sign up. During this process, you have to provide some personal information like name, address, and phone number.

Once you have created your account, just log-in and start using one of the best apps for flower delivery. It’s a simple process, where you have to choose the flowers of your choice and order them online.

Summary

As a whole, the 1.800Flowers is a viable option if you are looking for the most reliable and easy to use flower delivery app.

There are numerous unique features, which make this app stand out among the rest. When you prefer same-day delivery, this is the app to use.