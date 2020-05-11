Use the goPuff App to get Deliveries at Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, most people are spending a lot more time at home. Stores packed with shoppers are a thing of the past as delivery apps are becoming more popular with each passing day.

Among the many different delivery apps available, goPuff seems to offer the best service out there.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article, we will discuss the different features of this app, as well as how to use it effectively.

Features Of App

Developed by the MLSDev team, the goPuff app has revolutionized e-commerce and grocery shopping. This platform has been successfully operating for the past 7 years, and it is now available on any iOS or Android device.

There is a variety of features that make goPuff a product that will make your at-home shopping time much more enjoyable. You are able to conveniently log in to the app and order your favorite drinks, frozen food, groceries, medicine, and even electronics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything can be done within a few clicks, and you will be getting the requested items within 30 minutes of placing your order. The MLSDev team invested a lot of time into the design, and it was more than worth it. The app is incredibly easy to use even for those with no tech experience.

The fact that you can order anything, even alcohol from popular liquor stores, makes goPuff an app that is worth your time and money. Most importantly, the service is not expensive, and the price is fixed (discussed down below).

Another great feature is that you can not only order necessary groceries for yourself but also for your friend or family member. Additionally, if you have coupon codes, you will be able to enjoy discounted prices on certain products, which can come in handy during tough financial times.

Lastly, if any kind of issue occurs with the order, there is a 24/7 live chat that will be able to address it immediately.

Who It’s Suited To

We think that anyone who shops should have this app installed on their phone. It is very useful not only during these socially distant times, but also once things settle down and go back to normal.

Having your favorite groceries delivered to your door for an affordable price is much better than losing a lot of your time going through cashier lines. Plus, you won’t need to go into different stores to get everything that you need.

Keep in mind that you will need to have proof of ID and be over 21 years old to order alcohol.

Cost Of goPuff

As we mentioned above, the service of this app is quite affordable considering what you are getting.

The price is $1.95 no matter where you are located. Of course, you will be also paying the price of your groceries, but this can be reduced as well if you submit certain discount codes.

Pros

The goPuff app is one of the most convenient delivery services out there. Here are some of the advantages of this app.

Affordable

Allows user to complete orders within a couple of clicks

Compatible with iOS and Android

Delivers more than just food

Great customer service

Cons

However, while the service has been successfully operating for the past 7 years, it seems that it is not as effective as it once was. One major disadvantage is as follows.

Items frequently not available in stock

How To Use It

Whether a delivery service is easy to use or not helps determine the overall value of it. Luckily, downloading and installing goPuff doesn’t require hardly any effort. The first step is to find the app on Google Play or the App Store. Once you have done that, simply download it and create an account.

You should fill in the requested info, as well as credit card details considering that you will be directly charged after each delivery.

Summary

Whether you are forced to stay at home or simply choose to stay home, the goPuff app can be of great use to you. It is user-friendly, affordable, and offers more than just regular groceries – it can’t get much better than that!