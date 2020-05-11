Try the Best App to Track Fasting

ADVERTISEMENT

For people who are trying to lose weight, fasting can be very effective. The craze these days is all about Intermittent Fasting, which involves more than 10 hours of not eating meals. Studies show that this eating strategy leads to losing weight without calorie restrictions.

The truth is, any form of fasting takes commitment and strict scheduling to get desired results. Thankfully, you can use your smartphone to make fasting simpler and keep track of your progress. The only thing to figure out is the right mobile app to download.

If you are new to fasting and are looking for the best app to track fasting, make sure to download Fastient. This app acts as a journal and tracker at the same time. Read on to find out about this mobile app and its features.

What is Fastient?

Fastient makes it simple to keep track of your meal and fasting hours so you’re always on schedule. The app, which is available online and in the Google Play and Apple stores, has an easy-to-use interface perfect for viewing your data and accessing your information.

The interface of the app is clean and user-friendly, which makes it easier to review your fasting progress and other information. Users can get information on the calories they have burned as well as their weight loss. Additionally, Fastient also provides easy-to-read graphs to show user progress.

Users can log entries per day and get a glimpse of their fasting goals and other statistics. What makes this app better compared to others is the journal feature, which gives you room for taking notes and reminders.

Another reason to download the Fastient app is that it adjusts to different fasting styles, whether intermittent, extended, alternate days, or one meal a day fasting. If you want to access your information on a different device, like an iPad or PC, you can do so because data can be synched.

How to Download the Fastient App

Fastient is free to download but there is in-app payments for the Premium version. Upgrading to the Premium version allows users to access dark mode, quick-tag emojis, and take progress pictures. The Premium yearly plan costs $4.99 or $11.99 for a lifetime.

To download the app, here’s what you need to do.

In the Apple Store or Google Play, search for the Fastient app. Tap on Download or Get. Wait for the download to complete. Create an account and input your personal information. Log your fasting time and other details. To upgrade to Premium, tap Premium and enter payment details.

Popular fasting methods available on the app are Intermittent Fasting, 16:8, 20:4, 36-hour fast, alternate day fasting, extended fasting, and OMAD.

Bottom Line

Fasting is a great eating strategy to help you stay fit and healthy. With proper preparation and execution of fasting, you can reap benefits including bodyweight loss, improved blood sugar, brain function, and good heart health.

Check out Fastient’s website to learn more about the mobile app.