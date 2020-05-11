Stream TV and Movie with the HBO Now App

ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoy spending your hard-earned free time bingeing your favorite TV show, then subscribing to HBO NOW seems like a great decision.

Exclusive for US audiences, HBO NOW has been around for the past couple of years and is one of the most popular streaming services out there.

We will discuss how it differs from HBO GO, as well as the advantages of subscribing to it!

Features Of App

Much like HBO GO, HBO NOW is available both to Android and iOS users. The app is free to download, and the interface is user-friendly, which is something we will be discussing down below.

There are a number of great features that make HBO NOW a viable choice. First and foremost, you will be able to watch the premiere of your favorite TV show live as it airs. Not only that but once the episode has been initially streamed, you can always find it in the library and watch it again.

The same goes for hundreds of different movies, including all-time classics, as well as ones that were produced in the past couple of years. Among the main advantages of subscribing to HBO NOW is that you will also get to enjoy different smart talk shows and insightful documentaries.

As we have mentioned above, installing HBO NOW is rather simple, and the best thing about it is you can experience all the features for free for the first 7 days (trial). Canceling the subscription at any time can be done within just a couple of steps.

Most importantly, this streaming service can be played on almost any device, including PC, Mac, Android, iOS, gaming consoles, and smart TVs.

How is it different than HBO GO? The main difference is that HBO NOW offers a la carte streaming, which means you don’t have to be subscribed to the cable provider to watch your favorite TV shows. The fact that it is a standalone service makes it a better option for most of the US audience.

Who It’s Suited To

Anyone who enjoys popular TV shows and all kinds of movies is going to have a fun time using HBO NOW. This service is exclusive to the US audience, which means you can’t run it while outside of the country unless you use a VPN.

Among the best features of it is that people who don’t want to or don’t have the ability to subscribe to the HBO channel can still enjoy all the content through HBO NOW.

Cost Of HBO NOW

The pricing for the HBO NOW streaming service is quite simple, as there is just a single one month package that costs $14.99.

Before you spend the money, though, you will be able to see if you like the service with a 7-day free trial.

Pros

For most movie enthusiasts, HBO NOW seems like a great investment for a few reasons.

Affordable

Compatible with most devices

Offers live premiers and hundreds of TV shows and movies

Don’t need a cable HBO subscription (standalone)

7-day free trial

Cons

On the other hand, there are two major issues we have with it.

Can’t watch outside of the US

Doesn’t offer HBO2, HBO Family, or HBO Latino content

How To Download and Use It

The installation process is incredibly simple. You should search HBO NOW using Google Play or the App Store and download the app for free.

Once you have done that, it all comes down to signing up and filling out all the required info. Remember, you will get to enjoy a 7-day free trial before you actually have to pay anything.

Conclusion

With HBO NOW, you will be able to watch all of your favorite content at the time that it comes out. That, along with great usability and the fact that it is a standalone service, makes it a worthy investment!