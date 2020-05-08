Best App to Watch TV Offline on your Phone – Learn How to Download

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are looking for an app that can give you the chance to watch TV offline on your phone, you should try the Apple TV app!

It comes in handy when you don’t have access to the internet or actual television. You can even store your favorite shows and movies for when you are on the go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s check out the Apple TV app that allows you to watch TV offline on your phone!

Features Of App

Firstly, this app has an interesting feature: a single sign-on. This means that once you start the app on your phone, tablet, or other iOS device, you will need to provide details about your chosen streaming apps.

Then, you can connect all other supported apps, such as BBC iPlayer, to Apple TV. This is optional, however, but it might be a great way of keeping all of your providers in one easy-to-access library.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you choose to share other streaming providers, this means that Apple has access to your viewing data.

Another useful feature is the library. This displays all the movies you’ve bought or rented using iTunes, so you can easily watch them again whenever you wish.

Apple TV app also has a kid’s area that highlights child-friendly content. The only problem with the app is that you don’t have a button that allows you to block some channels for the kids. They will have access wherever they want.

What Kinds Of Channels Can You Watch Offline?

If you want to watch a movie or a TV show while you are not connected to the internet, you can download the content when you are connected to the internet and watch it later.

This means that you have access to all channels that you would normally have if you were online.

Who It’s Suited To

The Apple TV app can be used both by adults and children. It can be accessed by the ones who have the devices that support it.

Cost

Apple TV costs only $5 per month and offers access to a wide variety of channels, shows, and movies.

You can also sign up for a 7-day free trial if you want to test its features.

If you have recently purchased an Apple device, you can take advantage of a free 1-year subscription.

Pros

Special programs for children

Available on a large number of devices

Access to shows that you cannot find on other apps

Single sign-on option

Cons

Doesn’t have a block button for kids

Doesn’t support Netflix

How To Download and Use It

For iPhones and iPads, you have to download and install the latest version of iOS on your device.

Then, you have to search for the new TV app if you don’t see it on your device’s screen. If you already have the updates installed, you should already have the app.

Mac devices have to have macOS Catalina, the latest version of macOS. Once you have installed it, you can search for the Apple TV app.

If you want to have the app on your TV, you should know that it only works on TVs that are 4th generation or newer. Samsung and LG TVs have this app, as well, but only the newer models.

Once you have installed the app, you can get to work and search for your favorite TV show. All you need to do is type in the title, then you will see a list of trending movies to help you choose your desired one.

If you have an Android device, you can still use Apple TV on your tablet or mobile phone. All you need to do is access it via a supported web browser by clicking here.

Then, use your existing Apple ID or create one to start a free trial. This means that you can also use Apple TV on any PC.

Summary

The offline feature may be an excellent thing when you don’t have internet and you want to watch a movie or a show. This app allows you to do so easily in no time. Make sure you check it out!