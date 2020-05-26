Get to Know the Tesla Roadster – New 2020 Model Info

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to groundbreaking mobility solutions and power-packed products, Tesla has always been a trailblazer. The company’s latest offering, the Tesla Roadster 2020 model reinforces the fact.

Tesla founder Elon Musk announced the return of the Roadster franchise back in 2017. Now, the car is set to be rolled out in the markets in 2020, after a lot of eager anticipation.

In fact, the pre-bookings for the car have already begun. Let’s have a detailed look at the features, specs, price range, and buying options for this incredibly spectacular and powerful Tesla offering.

Image source: autokopen.nl

About The Roadster Series

Tesla introduced the first Roadster in the year 2008. Between the years 2008 and 2012, several consignments of the car were produced and sold in the markets across the world. Though this was the very model that put Tesla onto the map of electric vehicles, it did not take off very well with buyers. It’s overly priced variants with somewhat inferior placement and novel and unusual appeal didn’t work in its favor.

However, now as Roadster makes a comeback as the most powerful car ever produced, the hopes are high!

Tesla Roadster 2020 – Features & Specifications

It’s the quickest car in the world. The Tesla Roadster 2020 model has been touted by the company as the quickest car in the world. When Musk initially claimed to offer these numbers, it was hard to believe. But now, it seems that the numbers are going to be realized soon.

The car offers an acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in, believe it, just 1.9 seconds. With a top speed of 250 mph and a range of 620 mi, there’s no other car that can beat Roaster 2020 in speed!

Efficiency & Performance

Roaster 2020 is an all-electric super car. What that essentially means that it uses breakthrough technology integration to make the best out all that aerodynamic engineering has to offer. Further, the 2020 model of Roadster offers an all-wheel-drive, something which the earlier Roadster models painfully lacked.

The Interior

One of the greatest things about the Tesla Roadster 2020 model is its refreshing, attractive, and comforting interior. The interior is spacious and embedded with digital technology.

The Tesla Roadster 2020 has a seating capacity of four! It is highly unusual for a sports super car with these performance numbers to have a seating capacity of more than two. However, with unprecedented design engineering, Tesla has been able to make space for four in the model.

The Exterior

Tesla is a company that has always believed in great design. It is reflected in all the technology products from the house of Tesla, and Roaster 2020 is no different. The car has a strikingly impressive look, with great features on the exterior. However, the highlight here is its light-weight, retractable glass roof.

The convertible open-air driving experience that Tesla has attempted to offers through this is certainly one of the best features of the car.

How Much will the Tesla Roadster Cost?

You will have to shell out a sum of $200,000 to own a Tesla Roadster in 2020. This is the base price. In addition, an initial amount of $50,000 is required to book it in advance. The car is definitely not cheap, but with these performance specs, you can’t expect it to be!

Are you a bigger Tesla fan? Then you can book one of the 1,000 founder series cars that are to be produced. The cost is a whopping $250,000 for one of those, however.

How can You get the Car?

Tesla has not begun delivering the Roadster 2020 model yet. However, the company has opened up pre-bookings for the vehicle. You can reserve a car for yourself by visiting the Tesla official website. The reservation amount is $50,000, of which $5,000 is the card payment that is to be made right away. The remaining $45,000 is to be paid within the next 10 days, through wire transfer.

Please note that booking for a Tesla Roadster is not confirmed until you complete the wire transfer payment.

Image source: siwnearonlodr15.live

The Bottom Line

The Roadster 2020 model, coming from the house of Tesla, is certainly going to be a performer like no other. So, if you are a speed and performance fanatic and are looking to invest heavily in a car, the Tesla Roadster is your best bet. After all, owning the quickest car in the world is something to be proud of!