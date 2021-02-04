AI Developer Latitude Raises $3.3M to Offer Infinite Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Startup game developer Latitude recently raised $3.3 million in seed funding, reported Tech Crunch. The company uses artificial intelligence (AI) to produce “infinite storylines” through its mobile game aptly named AI Dungeon.

The funding round was led by NFX, and participated by Album VC and Griffin Gaming Partners. NFX’s James Currier remarked, “Latitude is revolutionizing how games are made, creating a whole new genre of entertainment gaming fueled by AI.”

AI Dungeon is a text adventure that allows players to perform any actions and still be able to play endlessly. It offers an open-ended adventure that is entirely generated by machines with the help of the player’s choices. NFX finds the game unique and is one of the firsts of its type.

Users are given the opportunity to choose actions, genres, and characters, which will influence the flow of the story. The game offers the opportunity for players to enter commands without the system limiting their abilities.

Compared to other machine-generated texts like adventure game Zork and screenplay AI writing experiment Sunspring, Latitude’s app is much more coherent and versatile. It can churn out stories that are considered good.

On its website, it says, “Imagine an infinitely generated world that you could explore endlessly, continually finding entirely new content and adventures… Unlike virtually every other game in existence, you are not limited by the imagination of the developer in what you can do.”

CEO Nick Walton explained that the system can write “a good story” as “it’s read a lot of good stories and knows the patterns involved in that.”

To aid in the story-making process, users’ inputs are taken into account. The website further says, “Any thing you can express in language can be your action and the AI dungeon maker will decide how the world responds to your actions.”

Aside from infinite stories, the app also boasts of “limitless options,” bleeding edge AI technology, and “a unique story, written just for you.”

Walton developed the game in a hackathon. The original version, which did not win any prizes in the hackathon, was further developed by Walton with the help of OpenAI’s language generator, using the latest version GPT-3.

“The very first version of AI Dungeon I built was coherent on a sentence level, but on a paragraph level, it made no sense,” said Walton. However, the application of GPT-2 showed significant improvements, while GPT-3 brought the game to another level.