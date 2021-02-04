ALTR to Integrate Security Platform for Snowflake Cloud

ADVERTISEMENT

Data security provider ALTR announced on Tuesday, February 2, the availability of the cutting-edge Cloud Integration Security to Snowflake for protection on sensitive data and company assets.

The no-code cloud integration provides real-time surveillance on data consumption to prevent the risks of data leaks when storing and sharing files on Snowflake cloud. In short, it helps Snowflake users to govern data with protection plus respond to threats.

ALTR’s sophisticated Data Security-as-a-Service (DSaaS) platform is now available to all Snowflake users that extends to effortless migration with no application changes and configuration. This also requires no local software installation—totally hassle-free and convenient.

The DSaaS integrated on Snowflake is direct and doesn’t require a proxy. This way, users can easily connect using Snowflake cloud and using Tableau or Looker. The real-time updates help to observe, detect, and respond to the anomalies on the cloud.

“As data discovery, access, and sharing in the cloud accelerates, there’s an increased need for visibility into data consumption so that organizations can connect the dots and defend against security threats,” said Snowflake Cybersecurity head Omer Singer.

According to Singer, ALTR can sustain the need for accessing data while combining with datasets in a security data lake. The company can stop many forms of data breaches related to stolen, misused credentials, as well as hacking.

Because a lot of privacy issues came from theft or data phishing, it’s crucial to have extra protection on the cloud. This is where DSaaS enters, mitigating the risks involved in malicious data exfiltration or privacy exposure.

Snowflake can only provide a built-in platform for organizing and storing credentials and data. Meanwhile, with the DSaaS tandem, Snowflake users can enjoy a higher level of privacy deployed in the network infrastructure.

ALTR’s service has a unique path for data and supports a higher level of application workloads. It also provides a sort of shield for sensitive data against credentialed threats or hacking attacks.

With this, Snowflake users can optimize their data and freely analyze how they can utilize their own assets. ALTR is highly detailed with a tamper-proof record to all requests with anomalies.

Snowflake offers an integrated cloud platform for companies to easily access all crucial data or assets and information. There’s an unlimited concurrent workload to allow access to a single copy of data without failing performance.