Android 12 Incorporates AI and Machine Learning for Privacy

Tech company Google has taken the next step toward improved privacy on Android systems using artificial intelligence and machine learning through the Android 12 feature Private Core Compute, reported Tech Republic.

With the goal of making Android 12 intuitive and intelligent, Google used AI and ML in developing a new feature designed to protect user data.

Google used AI and ML to make the operating system predictive. It uses an on-device technology that can learn the user’s habit by analyzing patterns and predict their next move. This tech was placed on-board the device and not off-boarded to a cloud platform.

This same technology was used to create Private Core Compute for Android 12. For the beta 4 version, the new feature provides Live Caption, Smart Reply, and Now Playing with local settings.

These functions have always been in Android 12, but the new version includes a dedicated menu in Settings. The Private Core Compute includes settings for device learning, as well as keyboard smart replies and paste suggestions.

The security aspect of Private Core Compute comes into play thanks to onboard AI and ML capabilities. This eliminates the need to use cloud computing which poses privacy and security risks.

Another important facet of this feature is it has dedicated data storage, separate from those for apps and services. This means that the data for Live Caption, Smart Reply, and Now Playing are processed within a sandbox and cannot be exposed to other applications.

Private Core Compute works like a storage partition, which can be accessed by the operating system when needed.

This is also expected to help Google create and roll out new features without compromising private and local data.

Google made this feature flexible and available for all kinds of Android devices by making the partition software-based, which means that it does not need dedicated hardware to work.

Tech Republic’s Jack Wallen added, “I suspect more and more features will be coming to Private Compute Core. It might not happen until the next iteration of the platform, but you can be certain that Google will continue leaning heavily on ML and AI to power Android even further into the future.”

Meanwhile, the company provides users control over their devices, especially those concerning AI and ML by giving them the ability to clear learned data through the dedicated Private Compute Core menu. This allows them to delete data from the last hour, last 24 hours, or all time, with options to clear Now Playing history.