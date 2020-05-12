AWS Unveils Amazon Kendra for Advanced Enterprise Search

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announces on Monday, May 11, the general availability of Amazon Kendra, an advanced and highly accurate enterprise search service.

The company challenges Google’s keyword search algorithm and uses natural language queries to get precise and relevant results. Amazon Kendra uses machine learning to index internal data across the search engine.

Kendra is equipped with machine learning algorithms to ‘understand the context and return the most relevant results.’ The search service search internal documents from portals, and wikis, then create an archive of notes, experiments, and contact centers.

“Kendra reinvents enterprise search by allowing end-users to search across multiple silos of data using real questions (not just keywords) and leverages machine learning models under the hood to understand the context of documents and the relationships between them,” said Amazon.

The huge difference between Google search engine and Kendra search service is, the results won’t come in links but answers to questions upfront. AWS tuned the search engine to industries such as healthcare, industrial, financial services, media and entertainment, travel, telco, food, and more.

Kendra understands the language specific to verticals and users can enjoy advanced features such as typing ahead and giving specific answers. The search service powers company employees to find accurate, machine learning-powered enterprise search across an organization’s data.

According to Amazon, Kendra encrypts data in transit and integrates with commonly used data repository types from file systems, applications, Intranet, and company databases. Employees can easily index company content with just a few clicks.

Moreover, the search service also provides a vast native cloud and on-premises connectors to data sources like SharePoint, OneDrive, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Amazon Simple Storage Service, etc.

Accelerate Search Stream

Amazon Kendra is built to speed up the search process and help enterprises find relevant data faster. This technology helps research-heavy companies to filter information available and collaborate more effectively.

The ability to find answers from the vast libraries of information aid engineers and researchers to innovate faster and make decisions more quickly.

Amazon still tests out Kendra and is only offering a general preview of the search service. The company is looking at developing enhanced search capabilities to implement the next version of RegRanger.

With natural language understanding, Amazon Kendra is expected to increase employee productivity by 25%. The accuracy of the enterprise search allows users to migrate to the cloud and avoid lock-ins.

The cognitive search market is expected to blow by 2023, with an anticipated worth of $15.28 billion.