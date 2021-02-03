Bot MD Raises $5M for AI Chatbot, Eyes Asian Expansion

ADVERTISEMENT

Singapore-based health technology startup firm Bot MD announced that it had successfully raised $5 million in its Series A funding round for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Following the investment round, the company plans to expand to various parts of the Asia-Pacific.

The Series A investment round was led by Monk’s Hill Ventures. Other investors also took part in the said funding round, including the likes of SeaX Ventures, XA Network, Singapore government-backed SGInnovate, founder of Biosensors International Group Yoh-Chie Lu, and Steve Blank, founder of Zilog, states Tech in Asia.

According to Tech Crunch, Bot MD builds on the founding of the company during the summer of 2018 from Y Combinator.

Bot MD is a health technology startup that specializes in artificial intelligence-based clinical assistant for doctors and other medical professionals. The chatbot is reportedly trained to learn specific content and commands to further help doctors.

Tech Crunch states that Bot MD makes hospital information integration easier by consolidating data. As part of its new range of features and updates, the chatbot leads healthcare providers to a form when ‘record temperature’ is typed, the user’s data shows up on the screen.

In a statement, the company states that its mission is to “empower doctors and to delight them by providing them with an AI assistant that can answer all their clinical queries. We believe that we can help every doctor in the world save time and improve the quality of patient care by making it more convenient and much faster to access the clinical information that they need, wherever they are, 24×7.”

The AI chatbot has since launched its pilot program with Parkway Radiology earlier this January, states Entrepreneur. The program is reportedly geared towards enabling the chatbot for ordering and scheduling radiology exams. It also makes streamlining radiology exams possible.

With the $5 million fresh funding, Bot MD aims to expand into different parts of the Asia-Pacific following the increased demand for healthcare facilities and medical organizations during the virus pandemic, reports Entrepreneur.

Among the countries targetted by the company for future expansion include India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Apart from this, Tech in Asia states the health tech startup intends to partner with more healthcare institutions, both public and private.

As of writing, it has partnered with the likes of the Changi General Hospital, National Kidney Transplant Institute, National University Cancer Institute of Singapore, National University Health System, Parkway Radiology, Singapore General Hospital, and Tan Tock Seng Hospital.