Capcom Systems Accessed by Hackers

Japanese game maker Capcom has recently disclosed a cybersecurity incident perpetrated by a hacker, said TripWire. The attack was revealed by the company through its website. As of this writing, the announcement can longer be found.

Capcom, the creator of notable games such as Resident Evil and Street Fighter, said that its networks suffered from issues that involve accessing its email and file servers. The incident supposedly happened on Monday.

TripWire said that the announcement described the developer’s action to involve shutting down a few of its systems. Regarding the effects on users, it remarked that “that attack is said not to have affected players’ online access to the firm’s video games and websites.”

The Capcom post did not indicate how many users were affected and any possible reasons for the attack. However, a translation of the announcement quoted by TripWire said, “At present, there is no indication that any customer information was breached.”

While there may be no evidence of hackers using customer info for malicious purposes, it is important to note that there remains a possibility that it is or will be used for such reasons.

Customers are advised to be cautious about suspicious emails and similar cyber incidents that can lead to hacks, scams, and frauds. Recommendations also include changing passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and monitoring debit and credit card accounts.

“This incident has not affected connections for playing the company’s games online or access its various websites,” according to a quote cited by TechRaptor.

Aside from its effect on user data, the attack can mean that Capcom’s data has been compromised. This includes theft of intellectual property and plans for video game releases. These can severely affect the developer’s activities.

In the now-deleted post, Capcom expressed its “deepest regret for any convenience” that could arise from this cyberattack. It has also reported the issue to the authorities.

A quote by TechRaptor lifted from the developer’s post also said, “Presently, Capcom is consulting with the police as well as other related authorities while both carrying out an investigation and taking measures to restore its systems”

Aside from Capcom, other game developers have also been attacked such as Crytek and Ubisoft. The hack was initiated by Egregor, a ransomware gang. Some of the stolen files have been spotted on the dark web.

TechRaptor has contacted the developer for comment but is yet to receive a reply.