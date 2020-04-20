Only days after 500,000 Zoom accounts have been found on sale on hacker forum sites, users of the popular blockchain app store Aptoide have fallen victims to a similar incident.

In a report from ZDNet, details of 20 million users of Aptoide were published by a hacker on a popular hacking forum on Friday, April 17. The leaked information, which covers credentials of users who registered or used the app store from July 21, 2016, to January 28, 2018, is part of a larger set of records, which the hacker obtained earlier this month.

Among the details exposed include the real names of users, their email addresses, hashed passwords, sign-up dates, sign-up IP addresses, device details, and date of birth, for those who have provided.

Meanwhile, for super admin accounts, as well as referral origin, other details, such as their account status, sign-up tokens, and developer tokens, have been published.

“It has come to our knowledge that the Aptoide database may have been a victim of a hacking attack and a possible database breach,” Aptoide wrote on a blog post dated April 18.

According to the app store, its cybersecurity team is still evaluating the incident and will inform users once the threat has been confirmed. For the meantime, sign up service has been temporarily shut down on its site until a full audit is conducted.

“Besides your email address used for login and encrypted password, no Aptoide user’s personal data is in the database. Aptoide users were never requested for physical addresses, credit card information, telephone numbers, or other personal data,” the post explained.

“Soon, it will be required for you to introduce a new password for security measures. If your credentials in Aptoide are shared with other sites, it is a good policy for you to change it in the other sites as well.”

Founded in 2011, Aptoide operates as an open-source Android app store similar to Play Store. However, unlike the latter, Aptoide enables users to have their own individually managed app store, as well as subscribe to different independent stores as well.

To date, the Portugal-based app claims to have over 1 million apps, with 7 billion downloads and 150 million users worldwide.

“We’ll keep you updated through our Aptoide blog on developments on this matter,” the company assured on its blog post.