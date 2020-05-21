Dell Partners with Google Cloud for Hybrid Data Storage

ADVERTISEMENT

Dell Technologies teams up with Google Cloud to launch Cloud OneFS, a scale-out-network storage platform with analytics and computing services.

The new cloud storage system can move up to 50 petabytes of data across private and public clouds with ease. Dell Technologies simplified the management of information in the cloud and expanded the subscription services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership with Google Cloud ‘adds a new breadth’ to the Dell cloud offerings, integrating Google’s analytics and computing services. This integration allows a native cloud experience to the same core software.

“For companies to turn to data into competitive differentiators, they need a way to manage it seamless and consistently, no matter where it resides,” said senior vice president Deepak Patil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pati added, “Dell Technologies brings the best of the public cloud to the data center…removing complexity so companies can spend less time managing their infrastructure.”

According to Dell Technologies, partnering with Google adds more tools for a more cohesive cloud solution. These tools are useful for the replication of data in certain scenarios. Additionally, IoT data can be written locally into the platform and run analytics on it.

Hybrid Cloud for Smaller Customers

Dell is also targeting smaller customers with the integration of Google’s tools into the cloud. The company is deploying SD-WAN to transform customer networks to advanced cloud storage.

Enhancements ensure all customers access the right products and services for economical cloud solutions. Dell is also preparing to launch the Google Cloud VMware Engine, a dedicated storage solution for customers to migrate and run VMware environments to Google Cloud.

Dell owns a majority of VMware that made it possible for the company to integrate VMware into the new storage solution offering. This storage system combats scale limitations to the public clouds, offering more flexible operations.

Tightened Integration of Storage Links

Dell Technologies said they are adding capabilities to the cloud so enterprises can manage on-premise cloud and computing workloads. With artificial intelligence and machine learning frameworks, customers don’t need to adjust applications.

The new AI deployments support 42U rack unit infrastructure and double the processor cores, memory options, and all-flash storage. The company tightens infrastructure and storage links to create modern applications with cloud-native skills.

The new advancement directs Kubernetes in a direct path from a single environment. This move supports the containerized workloads and enables a consistent approach across all cloud locations.