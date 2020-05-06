Dell Unveils All-Flash Enterprise Storage Solution

ADVERTISEMENT

Dell Technologies has jumped into the midrange data storage market, launching the EMC PowerStore last Tuesday, May 5.

The company’s groundbreaking acquisition of EMC back in 2016 enabled them to solidify force and become a leading IT vendor. EMC provided high-tier storage business, cloud, data management, and other capabilities.

With Dell acquiring EMC, the company was able to strengthen its servers, networking, PC manufacturing, and lastly, storage. For the past four years since the acquisition, Dell built a portfolio of storage products and integrates with its own offerings.

The result, which is the EMC PowerStore, is a programmable infrastructure that streamlines application development and support orchestration frameworks. It was built from the ground and has multiple features designed for faster NVMe protocols.

“The amount of time, energy and resources we have to build this platform, including VMware, there’s no one else in the industry that can ever attempt to touch this,” said Product Marketing vice president Caitlin Gordon.

According to Dell, their goal is to help customers ‘transform their operations adding more automation, simplicity, and more intelligence’ into the storage infrastructure. The EMC PowerStore is the very first of its kind and there was nothing similar in the market.

New Lead All-Flash Storage

Dell paved the way for the new, high-end all-Flash product to offer customers a synchronized storage system. The PowerStore sits next to PowerMax, which is a high-end storage, and the PowerMax, entry-level storage.

Other midrange storage products are not discontinued because the company wants its customers to transition to the PowerStore at their own pace.

Meanwhile, this new storage development brought confidence to the company, as it continues to dominate the storage market. “We fundamentally believe we’ve built the absolute right platform for what customers need now and will need through the data era,” said Gordon.

Cost-Effective

Dell highlights the machine learning engine feature of the PowerStore, which reduces the cost by ‘automating labor-intensive processes’ involved in data migration. The best thing about the product is, it recommends the best place for the data.

PowerStore also runs on a VM, which is ideal for data-intensive workloads in building applications. Additionally, the storage solution provides proactive monitoring and analytics services to track its performance.

Dell Technologies claimed that PowerStore is seven times faster than normal end-to-end NVMe design and storage in the market.