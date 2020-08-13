Germany Government Creates Cybersecurity Agency for Digital Sovereignty

ADVERTISEMENT

The German government introduced this week its newly launched federal agency specializing on cyberattacks, said Deutsche Welle, This “milestone” cost $412 million in funding for up to 2023.

The defense agency has been in the works since 2018 when a coalition contract was agreed upon by the country’s ruling parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer considers the establishment of the department a “milestone in the protection of [their] IT systems.” She said, “The development of ideas and innovative approaches particularly in the field of digital security deserves our special commitment.”

According to Deutsche Welle, the main goal of this agency “is to coordinate innovative research on cybersecurity and help turn it into practicable approaches to combat cyberthreats” to Germany’s security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kramp-Karrenbauer revealed that the agency will be temporarily based in Halle, in the eastern part of Germany until its long-term transfer to Leipzig/Halle airport. The institution was supposed to debut in March this year but was moved due to delays due to location issues.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is optimistic that the choice of location in Halle till positively impact the region, especially as it will generate jobs. Halle is an area that is affected by Germany’s decision to minimize the use of brown coal energy.

The institution will be headed by artificial intelligence expert Christoph Igel. The Defense Ministry cited Igel saying that at this stage, the department’s primary job is to gather the services of Germany’s most brilliant minds when it comes to cybersecurity.

Seehofer also expressed his anticipation of the new agency as it will strengthen the country;’ “digital sovereignty.”

EU Presidency

The creation of the agency coincides with Germany’s focus on cybersecurity as the newly elected president of the European Union. The country started its administration in July 2020, amid the virus pandemic.

In its EU presidency program called Together for Europe’s Recovery, the country will be addressing the pandemic, while placing high regard in cybersecurity. The manifesto calls for the coordination between EU nations to protect critical national infrastructure.

Vladlena Benson, Cybersecurity Management professor at Aston University and ISACA UK Central Chapter board member, said, “Th EU has had a reactive focus on cybersecurity, but the crisis – and working from home has made innovation necessary.”

To this end, the EU will work toward the improvement of “digital competence and cyber defense capabilities” of member nations’ armed forces.

The program will be working toward a level of security on connected devices, as well as data protection, AI, the Internet of Things, and beyond.