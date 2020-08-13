Google to Turn Android Devices Into Earthquake Detection Tools

ADVERTISEMENT

In a blog post dated Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Google announced a new feature rolling out to Android devices, saying it will leverage Android devices around the globe to detect earthquakes via accelerometers in smartphones.

The accelerometers will work in conjunction with a designed algorithm under the Android Earthquake Alerts System.



Google’s Android-based initiative is done in partnership with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and ShakeAlert, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services tool of choice, reports Tech Radar, with the feature first rolling out to the state of California.

All notifications will go through smartphones in California via ShakeAlert. The ShakeAlert system is developed by leading seismologists in the United States and banks on the 700 seismometers installed across California.



In essence, Berkeley News states that Google’s ShakeAlert system is largely similar to the MyShake app released by UC Berkeley in October 2019.

The system is designed not only to detect seismic activity but also to warn smartphone owners of earthquakes in the area, states Android principal software engineer Marc Stogaitis in his blog post.

Individuals whose phones experience strong shaking would hear a loud dinging noise being emitted from their smartphones, alongside a notification for the owner to drop, cover, and hold.

According to Reuters, the idea’s conception was initiated by seismology experts who tapped Google to turning Android phones into mini-seismographs.

These smartphones can be turned into mini seismometers because of its built-in accelerometers. With this tool, The Verge states the system can leverage the data from the accelerometer and gauge if the device is shaking.

Accelerometers are built-in sensors designed to gauge the direction and force of motion. This is commonly placed in devices to ascertain whether the user is holding the phone in landscape or portrait mode.

In a statement to The Verge, Stogaitis said, “We figured out [Android phones are] sensitive enough to detect earthquake waves. As an earthquake wave goes through, they’re able to detect them and usually see both key types of waves, the P wave and the S wave.”

“Each phone is able to detect that something like an earthquake is happening, but then you need an aggregate of phones to know that for sure that it’s an earthquake happening,” continued Stogaitis.

Should individuals participate in Google’s initiative, their devices could alert the company regarding their city-level location. This would reportedly allow the tech company to determine the epicenter of the earthquake and estimate the magnitude of the seismic activity, says Reuters.