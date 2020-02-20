Google’s Cloud Debuts First Cloud Region In Seoul

Google has finally launched its cloud services to Seoul, South Korea, one of the world’s technologically advanced societies. The company announced last Wednesday that the cloud services in Seoul are ‘officially open for business.’

The Seoul region is the first Asian market of Google cloud and the eight regions in the Asia-Pacific. This new development can help South Korea’s capital in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and online games.

With the addition of Seoul, Google now has a global network of 21 regions and 64 zones in 16 countries. The company offers its usual suite of service including Google Kubernetes Engine, Bigtable, Spanner, and BigQuery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biggest tech companies situated in Seoul are supportive of the cloud services instalment. Most of which are looking forward to accessing advanced cloud services. “As South Korea’s largest gaming company, we’re partnering with Google Cloud for game development, infrastructure management, and to infuse our operations with business intelligence,” said Netmarble CTO Chang-Whan Sul.

The cloud services provide more opportunities for enhancing businesses’ operations in the region. Additionally, Google cloud can also support web applications and databases, crucial for businesses.

Since the announcement, the tech giant now has closed a deal with Samsung, LG Electronics, and SK Telecom. Game companies such as Netmarble and SundayToz already sealed the deal.

Expand Data Center Footprint

Google has been quite aggressive this year with all the developments in its cloud services. This is part of the company’s strategy to expand its footprint in other parts of the world, including the Asia Pacific. The tech giant has existing cloud operations in several Asian countries including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and two regions in Japan.

According to reports, Google is also working on another cloud region Jakarta, Indonesia. The sudden expansion can be part of the company’s technique to rub elbows with Amazon Web Services, Alibaba, and Huawei, who are also tapping the Asia market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the cloud announcement, the company also made a separate claim on its new range of general-purpose virtual machines that are on EPYC processors. The N2D Line features local SSD and custom machine types.

Google said that N2D increases the savings of customers by 13 percent and an increase in the performance by about 39 percent, compared to the Coremark benchmarks.

The tech company plans to add Big Data firm Looker to its cloud offering, shortly after acquiring the company.