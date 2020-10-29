Google’s Law Firm Fragomen Suffers from Data Breach

ADVERTISEMENT

A law firm often consulted by Google has been attacked by criminals, stealing the data of former and current employees of the tech company, according to Tech Crunch.

Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, an immigration firm based in New York, deals with the documentation of employees from outside the United States. It serves various companies such as Google to ensure that its employees are qualified and can legally work in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization just found a breach in its security system by an unauthorized third-party. The malicious character was able to access a file that carries sensitive data of various clients, including Google.

As per the report, the compromised information covers a “limited number” of Google’s current and former employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

This revelation is alarming to clients, especially as the firm handles Form I-9 files on employees. I-9 forms are required to guarantee that staff from outside the US have been cleared and are not subject to restrictive immigration rules.

However, the form contains personal details about a person such as government documents, identification cards, passports, driver’s licenses, and other personally identifiable data.

Tech Crunch remarked that the leak of such information can make them a target for identity thefts, hacking, and fraud.

A report filed by Fragomen to the California attorney general’s office did not disclose what type of data has been accessed. No number was also given as to how many Google personnel has been affected.

As per California state law, in which Google’s headquarters is located, residents are mandated to file notices with the attorney general’s office.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that Google has been taking steps to combat data breaches, said PYMNTS. At the start of this year, the company decided to cease third-party cookies collection on Chrome by 2022.

Cookies have been a subject for criticisms over the past years because it opens up a vulnerable point for consumers. Moreover, it is used by advertisers for targeted marketing, making users feel that their privacy has been invaded.

PYMNTS also highlighted the need for better security systems and measures, especially with more than 60% of American companies reporting at least one breach involving thousands of records last year.

When asked for comments, a Google spokesperson did not reply to requests. Fragomen spokesperson Michael McNamara also did not mention how many employees were involved in the breach.