Hacker Group Drops Jailbreak to Unlock iPhones Up to iOS 13.5

The famous hacking group unc0ver dropped a new jailbreak for unlocking all iPhones up to the latest iOS version of 13.5.

The hackers released the jailbreak news on Twitter saying, “#unc0ver v5.0.0 will be the first 0day jailbreak released since iOS 8! Every other jailbreak released since iOS 9 used 1day exploits that were either patched in the next beta version or the hardware.”

Clearly, the group exploits bugs in the iPhone operating system to bypass the phone’s settings and take full control of the devices. According to experts, the hackers found workarounds to iPhone’s customization settings and break free from the restrictions set by Apple.

While the customizations included in the jailbreak can make changes similar to Android devices, experts say this will allow more vulnerability to be exposed. The jailbreak claims that it can unlock any iPhone with the latest OS, but Apple works fast to patch the flaws.

In short, the jailbreak won’t last forever because Apple can release a new operating system update to fix vulnerabilities and disable the jailbreak. Breaking the walled garden, as they call it, increases the chances of hackers getting access to the content of the device.

Unc0ver’s tweet last May 24, signals a new update on the jailbreak as version 5 was released. However, a few hours after the tweet, the Twitter user Pwn20wnd said their website went down and reported by people.

The Latest Jailbreak

Wired reported that the tool is available for jailbreaking platforms such as Cydia and AltStore. Additionally, it won’t drain the battery life or prevent access to iCloud, Apple Pay, and iMessage. Unc0ver said the jailbreak preserves user data protections but undermines security.

“This jailbreak basically adds exceptions to the existing rules. It only enables reading new jailbreak files and parts of the file system that contain no user data,” said Unc0ver.

Apple warns users to prevent using jailbreak as it tampers the iPhone’s walled garden or security. This security prevents vulnerabilities to be exposed on the web.

Aside from this jailbreak news, Vice Motherboard reported a week ago that hackers got access to the new iOS 14 months before its release.

According to sources, the jailbreaking community may have obtained a development on the running OS and extracted the internal build to the hacking community.

Meanwhile, exploit broker Zerodium said it would no longer buy certain iPhone vulnerabilities because ‘there’s too many of them.’