Historical Institutional Abuse Data Breach Exposes Identities

In an emailing error dated last Friday, May 22, 2020, a monthly newsletter was reportedly sent to Historical Institutional Abuse recipients without their identities being anonymised. Following this incident, approximately 250 identities of survivors of HIA in Northern Ireland have been revealed.

The individuals in question belong to the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry. The agency has been involved in investigating historical allegations of child abuse in Northern Ireland over 73 years, covering a total of 22 residential institutions.

Victims are recommended to receive tax-free, lump-sum payments ranging from £7,500 to £100,000 from the government, states BBC.

According to BBC News, the email was sent on behalf of Brendan McAllister, the current interim Victims’ Advocate for Victims and Survivors of Historical Institutional Abuse. However, the newsletter in question was signed by another staff member.

McAllister has since apologised for the breach. In a statement, the interim advocate said that he “would like to apologise for the disclosure of email details. We have been in touch with all concerned to inform them of this unfortunate development.”

Furthermore, McAllister also “totally accepts the responsibility for the situation but we need to get to the bottom of what has happened in order for people to have confidence moving forward.”

McAllister also said that there have been calls for him to resign from his current position, while there are also others who wish for him to stay in order to further work for the victims of HIA.

Despite these claims, many individuals have aired their feelings, with one survivor saying the data breach had “completely blow people’s cover” and that she was “extremely annoyed and upset.”

Members of the HIA initially joined the agency with the promise that their identities will remain anonymous and protected. Following the incident, the survivors felt that the breach was of significant proportion, with most feeling shame and fear over the event that transpired.

Because of this data breach, Ulster Unionist MLA, Doug Beattie MC, urged McAllister to resign, saying the incident is “devastating for many of the victims… with anonymity the only armour they had in their defence,” notes Belfast Live.

In light of the data breach, an investigation is currently underway. The Irish News also said that the breach has also been referred to the Information Commissioner.

With a massive data breach, the Belfast Telegraph states that the impact of this incident could cause the agency millions of pounds should there be compensation claims. It could reach approximately £2.5 million in damages.