Hitachi Vantara Announces New Storage System for Midsize Businesses

Santa Clara-based storage company Hitachi Vantara announced on Tuesday, April 21, a new product that would support midsize businesses in need of storage.

The Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) E990 simplifies the management of data and apps with the fastest all-NVMe array for the highest storage capacities. This new technology guarantees a 70 percent improvement in storage capacity as with the existing storage solutions offered by the company.

The VSP E990 uses powerful Artificial Intelligence management software that dramatically stores heavy and containerized applications in a low-cost manner.

“The E990 takes all the enterprise-class storage capabilities and guarantees and puts them into a new price point and configuration for midrange enterprises. We feel the midrange enterprise is a market that is growing the quickest,” said Hitachi Vantara vice president of global channels and partners Kimberly King.

King clarified that the new product isn’t cheap but cost-effective. The product has more impact storage capability yet requires a low price point.

‘Foot in the Door’ for Hitachi

The price point can entice mid-range businesses to update storage to E990 due to the ‘extreme’ high-end performance. The VSP E990 delivers a competitive advantage as it bridges the need for midsize enterprises and scale-up performance up to 16.6 petabytes.

According to industry expert Joe Kadlec, vice president of Consiliant Technologies, the E990 could possibly give Hitachi a foot in the door and let customers experience a ‘good win’.

VSP E990 features connectivity of up to 5.8 million IOs per second performance with low 64 microseconds latency. The system is server-class-memory ready, which makes it easier for NVMe Over Fabric to upgrade and guarantee 100 percent data availability.

Nothing comes near the VSP E990 at the moment and Hitachi Vantara holds a good position to sell the product to businesses. The product comes with Hitachi Ops Center bundle, which provides management and software data protection of clients.

In addition to the new storage product, Hitachi Vantara also unveiled a new financing program for storage technology. The program is called EverFlex, which becomes available for the VSP E990 customers. It enables cloud service providers to deliver prompt storage consumption data.

Vice president King said, “We’re trying to get really aggressive with partners and customers, which is important when customers don’t have the ability to make big purchases.”

EverFlex will be available over the next few months, for VSP E990 customers and separate service clients.