Huawei Devotes $200M to Cloud Computing Project

Chinese tech company Huawei announced that its venture into cloud computing to the tune of $200 million, according to a press release by the firm. This is part of the company’s ecosystem which will be worked on by 2 million developers from across the globe.

Huawei has been manufacturing innovative products and solutions, as well as optimized business models in order to provide a “fertile ground, where partners can develop more applications and fully tap into data value for business benefits.”

The new venture will make use of cloud, artificial intelligence, and 5G technologies to create a new engine. The firm is set to use this to further explore the potentials of AI in strengthening the economy.

The press release emphasized that the Huawei’s ecosystem has been succeeding with the help of collaboration with partners worldwide. The company seeks to further along with this development with the help of innovation centers built in collaboration with industry partners.

These centers are regarded as “regional catalysts for computing industry incubation, computing talent development, innovative enterprise cultivation, and application innovation.”

Huawei Cloud is part of the firm’s ecosystem. According to Huawei’s announcement, the system now has 10,000 consulting partners, with more than 3,500 tech partners. For this project, the company has established 37 innovation centers throughout the world.

To date, more than 5,000 cloud-based applications have been certified and made available by the company through Huawei Cloud.

More than Cloud

Huawei aims to become a leading provider of diversified, abundant, and affordable computing for ubiquitous cloud and pervasive intelligence. Aside from its Cloud solution, the company is also working on a computing technology, which will be based on x86, Kunpeng, GPU, Ascend.

The company also has a variety of computing products including integrated equipment, cards, and motherboards. Moreover, it launched the Atlas series products that work to accelerate computing.

It also has a data infrastructure service called OceanStor, a data storage system that is supported by innovative algorithms and architectures. Just like in other endeavors, the firm also collaborates with big data and database partners to develop an open-data, intelligent, and converged infrastructure.

OceanStor currently has more than 12,000 customers across the globe. It has recorded a 39% compound average growth rate (CAGR), in terms of global revenue.

The company saw a 50% market share growth in 2019 when it comes to all-flash and mass data storage.