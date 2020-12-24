IBM Acquires Nordcloud to Accelerate Management Business

ADVERTISEMENT

Multinational tech firm IBM is making aggressive moves to compete alongside Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google, acquiring Finnish cloud firm Nordcloud.

On Monday, December 21, the company announced it has acquired the Finland-based company for a current turnaround of €50 million or $61 million. This move by IBM is said to boost its hybrid cloud consulting services, as it pushes for the infrastructure management business.

Although the purchase price wasn’t disclosed, IBM has made a significant purchase as Nordcloud has strategic consulting services with 500 certified consultants. The company also has a centric solution when it comes to customer service, implementing cloud strategies that work for years.

The European cloud giant has transformed the data management market with advanced tools and data storage solutions. Nordcloud operates in ten European countries and is headquartered in Helsinki.

For years, Nordcloud was considered a leader in the public cloud services, transforming data storage systems for growing and leading companies. It’s one of the providers with triple-certified status in AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.

Multiple Cloud Vendors

IBM’s moving closer to new innovations when it comes to data storage. The Nordcloud acquisition is a stepping stone to better manage data in the midst of the global economic shift. Another reason for the acquisition is the increasing demand for managing resources in multiple premises.

“IBM’s acquisition of Nordcloud adds the kind of deep expertise that will drive our clients’ digital transformations as well as support the further adoption of IBM’s hybrid cloud platform,” said Global Business Services COO John Granger.

Nordcloud’s cloud-native tools also help deliver a successful cloud journey to clients. With the deal, the Finnish company will become an IBM company and operate to help continue its strategy in expanding hybrid cloud services.

Modernization is another matter, with Nordcloud’s cutting-edge technology helping IBM to have a strong signal in cloud integration.

“Our clients are increasingly taking a more holistic approach to application modernization that allows them to operate across a traditional IT environment, private cloud, and public clouds,” added Granger.

It’s no wonder why tech companies are leveraging on cloud businesses because the market has a huge potential. In fact, according to analysts at Gartner and IDC, professional cloud services can boom to a $200-billion market come 2024.

IBM also engages in a global footprint to bring new innovations to the cloud market and help clients migrate and manage data on the cloud.