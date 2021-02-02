Intel Clears Data Leak Accusations, Blames Internal Error

ADVERTISEMENT

Computer chipmaker giant Intel Corp. denies data leak that prompted a release of its quarterly earnings report and put the blame on an internal error.

Chief financial officer George Davis said a hacker stole the financial-sensitive information on its site, that’s why the company published the earnings report ahead of its stock market close last January 28, 2021.

The supposed schedule for the earnings report should be hours later following the close trading on Wall Street Journal, same day Jan. 28.

“An infographic was hacked off of our PR newsroom site,” said Davis. An unnamed company spokesperson said the company was notified of the stolen internal file, which was already circulating outside the company.

As the leaked infographic is confidential, and could possibly benefit a stock trader, Intel Corp. has to go on and publish the report right ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, the company stated that no hacking on its systems occurred.

What made the situation worse is the statement of the company regarding a certain URL getting public. Certain third-parties accessed the publication report and became aware of the company’s financial standings.

“Once we became aware of the situation, we promptly issued our earnings announcement. Intel’s network was not compromised and we have adjusted our process to prevent this in the future,” said Intel in a statement.

According to Znet, leaked files include Intel’s intellectual property like internal designs for various chipsets in addition to technical specs, product guides, manuals for the CPUs from 2016.

None of the leaked assets contain sensitive data on customers and employees. However, questions still rise in terms of how the hacker entered and accessed the confidential files.

The company believes someone with access to the Resource and Design Center may have downloaded the confidential data without authorization. The Intel Resource and Design Center is a web portal providing non-public technical files to business partners.

Following the early publication of its financial standings, the stock price closed down nine percent. This is also due to the investors learning that Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger won’t plan major changes in the manufacturing strategy of the company.

The company has been on hiatus whether to send advanced manufacturing strategies to rivals. Some investors are pushing back and waiting for movements from the company before backing up again.

As of now, no news has been published regarding Intel’s plans on the new chip manufacturing.