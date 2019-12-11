Israel’s Bezeq Switches to NVMesh, Ditches Flash

Israelian leading telecommunications company recently made the decision to use Excelero NVMesh. This move led to the firm replacing its top-of-the-line all-flash system, said Intelligent CIO.

Excelero NVMesh is a system that enables shared non-volatile memory express (NVMe) storage over networks. The addition of NVMesh in Bezeq’s storage architecture allowed the company to improve its database run time. In fact, reports show that it was able to cut the time up to 90%, which sped up its throughputs by twice or thrice.

NVMes are known for having more advantages when it comes to improving throughput numbers. The tech is also praised for the low latency rates, scalability and flexibility it helps companies achieve.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a telecommunications company, Bezeq offers phone and internet provision, smart devices, cybersecurity and cloud backup solutions. As of this writing, the firm deals with over 118 terabytes of sensitive data including those related to sales, financial transactions, engineering, and customer servicing. These are used for analytics, which is applied to improving operations.

Bezeq’s data warehouse also supports a wide range of new businesses, which includes high-performance computing and cloud services. The application of Excelero NVMesh enabled Bezeq to get rid of insufficient throughputs, slow response times and lack of scalability.

Storage and Backup Team Manager Muginstein Igal said, “The Excelero NVMesh software-defined technology is the only technological solution that meets our performance demands.” Igal also noted that the system “has proven to be an excellent decision.”

The implementation of NVMesh-enhanced infrastructure has created a system equipped with Excelero’s solution alongside a Fujitsu RX4770 service, with 96 cores and 1 terabyte of memory. It also has the Fujitsu RX2540 storage node complete with 4 terabyte NVMe drives.

According to Igal, this brings the total memory to 48 terabytes.

ADVERTISEMENT

As NVMes allow over-the-network storage, Bezeq’s system also includes Mellanox 100 Gbps Ethernet switches and NICs. The intelligent CIO remarked that Excelero allowed the company to use the Mellanox component due to the scalability and flexibility of NVMEsh.

Aside from more efficient throughputs, the new tech also “reduced run times by an average of 30% compared to the legacy all-flash array environment.” It has also allowed Bezeq’s team to reduce CPU demand and to maximize the computing power of its infrastructure.

According to Bezeq, Excelero has proposed a collaboration between the two companies and has implemented adjustments to the telecom firm’s DB and OS platforms.