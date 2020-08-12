K2View Raises $28m for Data Unification Enterprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas, Texas-based enterprise solutions provider K2View recently raised a massive $28 million for its market acceleration efforts, under which the company is set to expand its data unification enterprise.

The funding will reportedly be used to expand company efforts and reach new markets, including those from the financial sector, healthcare, insurance, logistics, and telecommunication. Dallas Innovates say K2View technologies intend to help businesses around the globe by addressing data concerns.

According to CRN, the latest round of funding was led by Forestay Capital, with additional financial injection from Genesis Partners. The investment round comes as K2View experienced a heightened sales growth amounting to 75 percent CAGR and an overall strong first half for the year.

Founded by Rafi Cohen and Achi Rotem in Israel in 2009, the company specializes in having a micro database Fabric technology that unifies and connects sources. Venture Beat technology provides firms with the necessary data organization while storing such information in protected servers and apps.

Among the segments being catered and covered by, K2View includes customer information, stores, transactions, and products.

Venture Beat states that K2View leverages in-memory technology to facilitate two-way connections between the program’s sources and databases, as well as keep databases updated at all times.

This fast tracks the overall company processes and boost customer experience notes Dallas Innovates. Its Fabric patented solution states that it brings “the data enterprises need, exactly how and when they need it” real-time.

The company claims that with its Fabric tool and highly advanced logical unit technology, data integration and unification and data management projects can be accomplished in a smaller amount of time. CRN notes that what can take months or years with traditional management tools can be executed in a week’s time with the K2View software.

This results in substantially reduces costs and a more holistic approach to data enterprise management solutions to maintain Dallas Innovates.

In a statement, chief executive officer Rotem said, “As w look to the next stage of our growth, our vision is to continue helping companies unlock their potential by providing a faster, better, and more cost-effective way to access and control data.”

“To achieve funding of this size in the midst of a worldwide pandemic further proves our business potential,” continued Rotem.

K2View has headquarters in Dallas and offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, Atlanta, and Dallas. Venture Beat states that the company claims to have numerous clients based in different parts of the globe, including Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North and South America.