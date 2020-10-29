Lotame Reveals Cookieless Ad Solution

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on its website, data enrichment firm Lotame has announced its new solution called Panorama ID. This technology seeks to provide omnichannel advertising without using cookies that have been a source of criticisms in the past.

Panorama ID is touted as a “people-based identity solution for a cookieless open web.” It will be supported by Lotame’s own graphing technology and will connect all kinds of algorithms to identify devices, individual behaviors, and privacy choices.

This solution offers a cookieless way to view such variables. Over the past years, advertisers use these small pieces of data to track and target audiences said Tech Crunch.

However, this method has been raising privacy concerns, especially with incidents of sensitive information leaks.

The new technology seeks to phase out third-party cookies. Lotame CEO Andy Monfried said, “Third-party targeting challenges and mounting privacy regulations have created an identity crisis in digital.”

Monfried added, “Without privacy-friendly and people-based tools, brands and publishers can’t communicate and transact effectively in a cookieless world.” He explained that advertising players will not be able to engage with audiences without getting their identities correctly.

Panorama ID offers free access to digital advertising parties and interoperable systems across users in its ecosystem.

According to Monfried, this tech can “[give] the marketplace equal opportunity to compete, improve consumer relationships, and deliver outstanding, diverse, ad-supported content across the open web and connected devices.”

This new technology also allows advertisers to acquire more accurate information while offering effective measurements for their campaigns.

To address concerns surrounding targeted advertising, Panorama ID allows consumers to opt-out of the service to preserve their privacy. Such choices are implemented in real-time, immediately after users choose to opt-out.

Moreover, it seeks to minimize consumers’ exposure to advertisements. This benefits both users and advertisers, as it minimizes the possibility of reducing the ad’s impact while preventing users from seeing one ad over and over again.

The frequency cap for ads can be set by publishers. Lotame emphasizes that the cap limits the number of instances by individual and not by device. This means that even when an individual uses more than one device, their chances of seeing a particular ad more frequently is reduced.

Other benefits offered by this technology include a platform to coordinate with other marketers through delivery, analytics, and attribution. Additionally, it seeks to increase the revenue of publishers using Panorama ID.