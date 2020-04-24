Netskope Adds Security Controls and Protection for Microsoft Teams

Security cloud platform Netskope announced on Thursday, April 23, the availability of new security controls and protection to secure collaborative environment for Microsoft Teams.

The leading cloud provider modified its security policies and enforced stricter requirements to increase employee productivity for Microsoft applications. The proposed service to be officially named certified Data Loss Prevention (DLP), is set to enable enterprise-wide collaboration.

“With 44 million daily active users, Microsoft Teams has seen tremendous growth. For CISOs, this fast adoption reinforces the need to provide inline data protection and compliance to this application, enabling enterprise-wide collaboration is safe to the business without impairing productivity,” said Netskope head of SaaS product management Bruno Raimondo.

As remote business operations increase due to the flu pandemic, Microsoft Teams are looking to increase security for files sharing, online meetings, and other applications. More than providing strict local file security, the tech giant also considers stricter data movement.

The concern was discussed with Netskope to amplify security plans and look into the capabilities that will benefit the company. Netskope utilizes zero on-premise appliances to prevent data loss and protect Microsoft from inline threats through next-gen secure web gateway (NG SWG).

“Now more than ever, effective and safe collaboration is critical for every employee. As we see more organizations rely on Microsoft Teams to work together, we want to enable them to better manage their risk by complying with internal policies and adhere to external regulations,” said Netskope.

Key Cloud Security Features

Netskope through the DLP service will enhance the cloud storage for customers, particularly Microsoft Teams. Granular visibility and control were highlighted to support IT security teams to monitor and set policies for different users and activities.

Additionally, Netskope also added enhanced data protection to increase DLP capabilities in protecting sensitive data no matter where it is located. Security teams can easily collaborate and inspect files real-time for data exfiltration to avoid insider threats.

Netskope also set up single console control to manage cloud security and compliance in many cloud applications. Security teams can enjoy in-depth visibility on the cloud activities, especially on Office 365 applications like OneDrive, Outlook, and SharePoint.

For malware protection, the security cloud platform utilizes machine learning and rules-based anomaly detection engine to alert security teams on suspicious logins, data exfiltration, and other activities.

Last February, Netskope raised a $340 million funding, reaching a total valuation of $3 billion.