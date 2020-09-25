New Cloud Gaming Service Luna from Amazon to Enter the Market

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon unveiled a cloud gaming platform called Luna at its hardware event held Thursday, September 24, 2020. According to the tech giant, the platform is a type of game streaming service designed to give players a number of gaming channels and titles.

Apart from the software, CNN states that Luna is also a physical controller, the latter of which costs $49.99 as part of the early access period. Meanwhile, the software or the service itself starts from an introductory price of $5.99 a month.

Amazon’s Luna service is the latest cloud gaming offering to join the market. Some of the heavyweights already in business are Sony’s PlayStation Now, Google Stadia, and Microsoft’s Project xCloud, notes CNN.

In a statement to CNN Business, director of Luna Gabi Knight said, “Our vision is that for too long, it’s been a little too complicated to the game. It’s too expensive. And so Luna is our answer to that and helps customers to take out all of the complexity so that they can just play.”

On its website, Luna claims that there will be “no waiting for lengthy downloads or updates.” Furthermore, it highlights “games [that] stream directly from the cloud to your screens. Experience gaming anywhere there’s high-speed wifi.”

Game channels and titles range from a wide array of genres, including shooter games, RPG, racing, action, adventure, and more. Classic video games from renowned industry makers such as Capcom, 505 Games, Team 17, and Ubisoft are also available on the platform.

Some of the titles that are available on the Luna+ Channel include Resident Evil 7, Control, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, A Pague Tale: Innocence, The Surge 2, the Impossible Lair, Panzer Dragoon, GRID, and Yookla-Laylee.

While The Verge states there is still no news regarding Amazon’s Luna’s public launch, the cloud-based service will be made available on a number of devices and platforms. Among the devices that can gain access to this service are PCs, Macs, Fire TVs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices in the future.

As of writing, Amazon claims that users from the United States who are interested to gain early access to the cloud gaming service may simply request access to the service.

On its late arrival, Knight states “We’re not the first people to start in cloud gaming but we really want to take this early access period to listen, to really invite people to help us build the future of cloud gaming.”

Other notable features that Luna possesses are its Twitch integration, the Alexa-enabled Luna Controller, and the mouse keyboard or Bluetooth controller options reveal The Verge.