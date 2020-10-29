NordPass Elevates Security with Data Breach Scanner

ADVERTISEMENT

Password manager company NordPass introduced a new security tool that would notify users if data was leaked or compromised.

The Data Breach Scanner automatically detects pieces of information that are vulnerable. It helps users to protect the information, and carry on securing the data. The alerts aren’t necessarily leaked info, as it could be a vulnerable username, password, IP address, and location.

NordPass has added this scanner feature to the Premium service, to see and detect the web in case any user data has been compromised. In addition to providing alerts of the possible breach, the tool also provides a list of websites that failed to guard the user data.

A short description of how the breach happened can help users identify the weak spots of the security. This is beneficial for organizations that need to simplify security assessments and to address the loophole in their security.

Data Breach Scanner tool also presents a list of emails from the vault that are not compromised. In short, it will help in the investigation, noting what’s tampered with and what’s not. Users will know they are safe and require no urgent action.

It has built-in capabilities of identifying money theft, blackmailing, and other attacks.

In case a user has identified a compromised data, NordPass recommends changing the password or username altogether to prevent further unauthorized access. The security vendor also recommends monitoring of bank accounts for suspicious activities.

Users can use the Data Security Breach tool to point out vulnerable areas of websites, including banking. In case of unauthorized access, they can contact the bank of the situation and use the security tool as a defense for weaker security.

Expanding Services

The ongoing global pandemic caused a lot of changes in how people do business and store information. NordPass also goes with the flow and introduced another service that could help users identify vulnerable passwords.

The company scans all the passwords stored in a user’s vault and identify which accounts need a password update. These are tagged as vulnerable then categorized as weak, reused, or old. This creates a systematic approach to update the password and prevent a data breach.

NordPass also launched a Business model to help business enterprises protect their data and passwords. The Data Breach Scanner is available to the business clients, along with the Admin Panel for the beta version of Business accounts.

The Premium accounts are currently on sale with a 2-year plan with 70% off and the 1-year plan with 60% off.