Obsidian Launches Zoom Protection Against Risks and Breaches

Obsidian Security, a tech solutions provider based in Southern California, announced on Monday the launch of its new Zoom protection feature, which will enable Zoom users to take advantage of the video calling software while ensuring consistent activity monitoring against possible risks and breaches.

In a press release, the cybersecurity firm described its new offering to be “the latest addition to a set of rich integrations that Obsidian has built with SaaS-based collaboration products,” which include G Suite, Office 365, Salesforce, Dropbox, GitHub, and more. Specifically, using Obsidian, users can now secure “enterprise-level monitoring, detection, and response capabilities from a security, compliance, and risk perspective” while using the Zoom platform.

“Board meetings, medical appointments, and critical customer calls are all occurring over Zoom. Security teams are grappling with how to prevent account misuse and ensure that only the right people are in these meetings,” commented Glenn Chisholm, co-founder, and CEO of Obsidian, in a statement. “Understanding who joined the meeting, from where and when, as well as whether they recorded the meeting is critical. Obsidian helps customers tackle this challenge with continuous monitoring and automated detection.”

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Zoom has visibly surged into popularity, as more and more people turn to its video telephony and online chat services to conduct online classes, meetings, and discussions. However, with all this extra attention, the cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform also became an easy target for privacy and security concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only recently, researchers at the cybersecurity firm Cyble discovered over 500,000 Zoom accounts that were for sale on the dark web. According to the researchers, each account was available for less than a penny, while others were being given away on hacker forums for “Zoombombing” for free.

Through the Obsidian cloud detection and response platform, organizations can monitor user activity and be notified of possible threats when using SaaS-based communication and collaboration platforms.

“The Obsidian cloud detection and response platform aggregates normalizes, and enriches data around user access and activity from an organization’s SaaS applications,” the cybersecurity firm explained.

To date, Obsidian Security said its platform is now available for Zoom customers for free within a two-week trial. It is also set to host a 30-minute demo of the platform’s support for Zoom on May 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the meantime, if you are interested in learning more about our solution or trying out Obsidian for your SaaS apps, sign up for a demo or drop us a note at contact@obsidiansecurity.com,” the company advice in a blog post.