Orca Security Raises $20 Million Funding to Improve Cloud Security

Israel-based Orca Security announced Tuesday it has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by venture capital firm GGV Capital. Existing investors of the firm, namely YL Ventures GP Ltd. and Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI), also participated in the round, bringing Orca Security’s total funding raised to $26.5 million.

In a press release, the cloud security firm said it will be using the fresh funds to make “substantial investment in talent, go-to-market growth, and research and development” to improve its overall multi-cloud security platform. In addition to that, the collected funding will also be used to finance its planned team and business expansion by the end of 2020, with new hires set to be divided between its U.S. and Israel offices.

Founded in 2019 by a team of former Check Point Software Technologies executives, Orca Security claims to had created “the first and only” advanced cloud security software that enables enterprises to detect and monitor their cloud assets for possible risks.

Specifically, using the firm’s SaaS platform, businesses can enjoy work level visibility on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, as well as take advantage of security tools geared towards detecting vulnerabilities, malware, misconfigurations, password issues, and other possible risks, within minutes.

According to the firm, this unique ability stems from its use of its patent-pending SideScanning™ technology, which works by “reading the workloads’ run time block storage out of the band and cross-referencing this with cloud context pulled directly from the cloud vendors’ APIs.”

“Organizations expect to have rapid cloud growth while maintaining security. This cannot be achieved by playing whack-a-mole with per-asset agent deployments,” commented Avi Shua, CEO of Orca Security.

“You can’t continue to iterate on tools designed for on-prem environments and expect to win the coverage game in the cloud. You lose both agility and security. Orca Security has developed an entirely new way of helping organizations identify, understand, and prioritize cloud security issues—without slowing their innovation or worrying about the thoroughness of their coverage,” he added.

As part of the funding arrangement, Glenn Solomon, GGV Managing Partner, will join Orca Security’s board of directors.

“In a software-driven world that is moving faster than ever before, it’s extremely difficult for security teams to properly discover and protect every cloud asset. Orca Security’s novel approach provides unparalleled visibility into these assets and brings this power back to the CISO without slowing down engineering,” Solomon commented.