Security giant Rapid7 moves to add more cloud visibility by acquiring cloud security governance startup DivvyCloud for roughly $145 million in cash and stock.

In this biggest investment this year, Rapid7 plans to use DivvyCloud’s platform to help customers move data securely out of datacentres. Additionally, the company established the need for a secure multi-cloud environment that extends to its Insight page.

DivvyCloud not only provides greater visibility on cloud environments but also secure the storage. The startup works with tech giants like AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba, Kubernetes, and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome DivvyCloud and its customers to the Rapid7 family. We have been very impressed with the DivvyCloud team and its technology for some time,” said Rapid7 chairman and CEO Corey Thomas.

Thomas added that the acquisition will be a significant part of Rapid7’s offering, ‘giving customers a deeper, comprehensive view’ on the cloud security of the data storage environments. This is possible with DivvyCloud’s technology, with emphasis on robust cloud infrastructure.

Accelerate Cloud Innovation

Rapid7 is the latest big-name to drop investment on a new cloud security posture management like DivvyCloud. This move covers the expansion motive of Rapid7, furthering the cloud innovation offers.

With a good line-up on SIEM-based detection and vulnerability management, Rapid7 can address the issues faced by customers dealing with risky cloud environments at DevOps speeds. DivvyCloud’s platform can enhance the compliance and remediation paths for the modern cloud.

The cloud complexity faced by Rapid7 customers can be fixed with blight deployments led by DivvyCloud. With modern infrastructure, the company can extend into the development of secure cloud configuration by 80 percent.

“DivvyCloud’s technology, team, and market leadership in the cloud security space will enable Rapid7 to better serve its customers’ needs by helping them innovate more securely,” said chief innovation officer Lee Weiner.

Before the acquisition, DivvyCloud already manages 5,000 servers across five different countries. Millions of paying subscribers helped increase the company’s market value, which is more or less $140 million.

The startup’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform has configuration bots and 200 out-of-the-box guardrail policies. The software protects weak authentication, and prevent account hijacking and data breaches with a robust management system.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year. The combined expertise of two companies will help enterprises accelerate innovation using cloud storage.