RBDS Sues Zoom Over Stored Recorded Content

Adding fire to the existing controversies surrounding communications technology company, Zoom, Rothschild Broadcast Distribution Systems (RBDS) has filed a complaint about patent infringement on cloud storage.

In the patent-in-suit, Zoom Video Communications allegedly store recorded content on a cloud. The Colorado-based company cites Zoom claiming at least 7 out of the 221 patent, ‘using, importing, selling, and offering media content storage and delivery systems.’

RBDS said the platform’s CuriosityStream and similar products deliver requested media to a consumer device, which can be readily viewed or download. The problematic part cited is, cloud recording is automatically enabled for all paid subscribers, but media can only be stored on a local device.

In the United States Patent No. 8,856,221 or System and Method for Storing Broadcast Content in a Cloud-Based Computing Environment, Zoom’s streaming platform enables receiver configuration to include data requesting media content, the identifier to a consumer device.

A user can view the recordings stored on the cloud at any device, but only locally stored recordings on the device a conference or media was recorded on. There’s also a limit on the user’s end to see a specific recording.

Furthermore, the plaintiff said Zoom’s product ‘provides media downloads and storage, plus media storage.’ To illustrate infringement, RBDS claims the defendant verifies the user’s ability to store based on the memory amount in their subscription.

Cybersecurity

More than patent issues, Zoom is also facing issues over end-to-end encryption, with the plaintiff citing the platform only use the term for marketing purposes. Consumer Watchdog filed the complaint in the District of Columbia Superior Court on Aug. 10, 2020.

“The reality is that Zoom is, and has always been, capable of intercepting and accessing any and all of the data that users transmit on its platform—the very opposite of end-to-end encryption,” stated the Consumer Watchdog.

The plaintiff also mentioned how servers of the video communications company are located in China. Citing meaningful ties to the government, this alarms the experts on possible spying and poor data management.

The lawyers at Consumer Watchdog are joined by Edelson PC of Chicago in filing the complaint. Meanwhile, Zoom has removed the case to the D.C. federal court on Sept. 9.

In April, a shareholder also sued the company for overstating security measures resulting in the share price to tank. The price dropped by almost 20 percent, resulting in a massive decline in the shareholder’s money.