Researchers Work on Racetrack Memory to Innovate Data Storage

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of researchers is looking into the creation of what they call a “Racetrack Memory,” an innovation on data storage expected to improve computing and memory performance, said a report by the New York University (NYU).

Yassine Quessab, the lead author and postdoctoral fellow at NYU’s Center for Quantum Phenomena (CQP), said that racetrack memory will “[reconfigure] magnetic fields in innovative ways.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Quessab further explained that the innovation “could supplant current methods of data storage” through “improved density of information storage, faster operation, and lower energy use.”

Andrew Kent, a senior author and Physics Professor at NYU, clarified that further improvements are still needed and that racetrack memory has not been cleared for consumer deployment. However, Kent is optimistic that this innovation can be the next form of mass storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The need for improved storage technology comes from the increasing demand for data space. NYU noted that the prominent use of laptops, smart devices and cloud-based services boosts the density of required digital storage.

The racetrack study, which was published in Scientific Reports, was launched to address the need for a more efficient tech. The team is composed of researchers from various institutions including the University of Virginia, the University of Colorado, the University of California and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The scientists concentrated on a so-called “skyrmion” racetrack memory, described as “an underdeveloped type of memory that reverses the process of existing storage.” This revolutionizes current data reading technology, which works like a cassette tape, said NYU.

In the report’s explanation, the existing tech moves the material using a mechanism and reads the written content as the material moves. The new reading innovation will move the data itself while the material remains stationary. This eliminates the need for moving parts.

This aspect of racetrack memory comes from a magnetic object called skyrmion, which can be stimulated by placing external incitements. In this case, the external factor is a current pulse. The skyrmion creates a whirling spin motion, which is equivalent to a piece of information which can be written and read quickly.

While this technology has a lot of potentials when it comes to accommodating rising demands, the researchers encountered an issue concerning skyrmions. According to Kent, the spinning configuration is stable only in specific settings, which are bound to vary when deployed commercially.