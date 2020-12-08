Salesforce Hyperforce Enables Running Apps on Public Clouds

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloud service provider Salesforce has introduced Hyperforce, an architecture design that allows users to transfer workloads to any public cloud, reported Tech Crunch. This service enables the company to deliver its services in countries supported by the new tech.

President and COO Bret Taylor said, “We call this capability Hyperforce. Simply put, we’ve been working to enable us to deliver Salesforce on public cloud infrastructure all around the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release published in PR Newswire described Hyperforce as “a complete re-architecture of Salesforce designed to deliver an even more powerful and scalable platform to support the growth and success of Salesforce’s global customer base.”

The new service, which will be rolled out over the next year, is currently available in Germany and India but the company plans to expand its reach to more than 10 additional countries in the next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The old system was 20 years old, which means that the changes made in the Salesforce architecture have been “long over due,” said Constellation Research analyst Holger Mueller. However, the introduction of Hyperforce is more than just modernization, as per Mueller.

He said, “The pandemic requires SaaS vendors to move their offerings from their own data centers to [public cloud] data centers, so they can offer both architectural and commercial elasticity to their customers.”

Mueller also noted that moving data to public clouds helps address sovereignty issues, which poses a problem about which country’s laws cover the use of which data. Moreover, it also offers the advantages of a public cloud.

He remarked that the company can no cover both the architectural and commercial needs of customers. He added, “Commercial elasticity matters a lot to CIOs and CTOs these days because when your business slows down, you pay less, and when your business accelerates, then you can afford to pay more.”

Hyperforce, which is a form modernized version of early SaaS technology, is a great development for Salesforce.

Regarding this view, Taylor noted that the infrastructure was rebuilt to be backward compatible, which means that the modernized version can still be used for older systems. This helps clients save money as they do not need to get completely new applications.

Taylor said that “this is the most remarkable thing” for developers out there because Hyperforce is “100% backward compatible.” He added, “Your apps will work with no changes and you can benefit from all of this automatically.”