Samsung Gears for 5G Network Through Red Hat’s Platform

Multinational tech giant Samsung Group collaborated with software company Red Hat Inc. to upgrade and grow its network to 5G, a recent deal in the latest network build.

To deliver the company’s network solutions, it requires a hybrid cloud and computing solutions. Red Hat is known for its open-source solutions with comprehensive analytics and data management services.

The deal between the two companies allows Samsung to utilize Red Hat’s cloud portfolio, OpenShift, OpenStack Platform, Enterprise Linux, Ansible Automation Platform, and OpenShift Container Storage.

In line with the 5G integration, Red Hat is providing the necessary tools for growing Samsung’s network portfolio. The 5G network is designed for a wide range and faster deployment configurations, requiring faster run workloads and storage.

The cloud-native network must run in cloud-based management with software-as-network design to access vRANs. Red Hat’s portfolio of storage and solutions build help to reduce the management and the operational costs involved in 5G-network management.

An ACG report by Red Hat also showed the importance of horizontal infrastructure in 5G core and edge computing. It maximizes the TCO benefits to support new applications and services based on location. Additionally, the infrastructure also reduces latency and achieves scalability in a cloud.

Samsung Vice President Wonil Roh said, “Through this partnership [with Red Hat], Samsung 5G solutions will provide a highly efficient and reliable network experience for our customers by integration with Red Hat’s cloud native solution.”

The company can cater to the 5G network demands, and stay competitive in the global network market using a cloud-native front. Meanwhile, Red Hat also sees the collaboration as a cross-industry innovation to deploy better network not only in South Korea but also in other parts of the world.

“From helping businesses in their edge computing solutions to ensuring enterprises can successfully deploy their artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, we expect these services to be built on proven, cloud-native infrastructure,” said Red Hat CTO Chris Wright.

Samsung needs to step up its game for the 5G network infrastructure for its major deals in South Korea, Canada, India, and New Zealand. The company plans to transform the modern telecommunications abilities, offering faster delivery mechanism and greater service flexibility.

The South Korea-headquartered company also received a full CNF Certification from Red Hat for having the highest standard for mission-critical network functions.

In addition to the collaboration with Red Hat, Samsung also inked a $6.6 billion deal with Verizon for the build of the 5G network.