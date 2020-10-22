Seclore Inks Partnership with McAfee for Data Security

ADVERTISEMENT

In the midst of heightened data breaches incidents, companies Seclore and McAfee joined forces to integrate powerful data security and cloud for double protection.

Seclore, who dominates the data-centric technology is offering joint services with McAfee’s Cloud for uncontrolled and unmonitored data platforms. With more companies turning to virtual work due to the ongoing pandemic, the need for a centralized storage solution increases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership will provide continuous data protection within the cloud, with no need for additional support for the data storage. Personal devices used for the workforce can utilize the integrated cloud to access, control, and report data.

The two companies claim that the partnership brings together the best breed technologies in the cloud and security industries. They also cited the clear representation of how data stored in the cloud is managed and controlled by the people behind the technology.

The integrated offering is said to help companies discover, tag, protect, and track confidential information within the enterprise and the outside environment. Seclore and McAfee offer endpoint-on-premise protection to protect important data within the cloud storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

McAfee will release the MVISION Cloud, which has enhanced capabilities than its normal services, complete with the integration of Microsoft 365 SharePoint, OneDrive, Microsoft Teams, and Box.

The Data Loss Prevention service tackles the integral back up for data to avoid the information wipe out. Under this service, enterprises can identify certain data if these fall under Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Payment Card Industry (PCI), Health Insurance Portability, and Availability Act (HIPAA).

In addition, Intellectual Property can be protected from McAfee’s cloud services. From encrypting data to tagging each information as part of Data Rights Management (DRM), customers can ensure everything’s secure within the platform.

Powered by Seclore’s long-standing data protection services, the offering will benefit enterprises who want to avoid data hacking, phishing, and breaches. Seclore also has a persistent policy when it comes to its cloud services.

“With an increasing number of home workers, and rising collaboration with external agencies, this combination of the best-of-breed technologies could not have come at a better time,” said McAfee SVP Rajiv Gupta.

He added that companies can now enjoy peace of mind that sensitive information can only be accessed by approved people within or outside the enterprise.

Part of the services included in Seclore and McAfee’s offering is automated protection based on detection, incident management framework, and granular usage controls.