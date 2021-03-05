Spectra Logic Partners With OpenDrive for Improved Data Storage

The global leader for data storage and management solutions Spectra Logic announced on March 2 its partnership with OpenDrive for end-to-end data storage.

The combined solution allows enterprises to get high-performance with low-latency storage under Spectra Logic’s StorCycle Lifecycle Management software. It also makes use of OpenDrive’s hyper-scalable network for better data workflow and organizational agility.

OpenDrive is a known global provider for enterprise-grade network-attached storage or NAS. This technology is built for reducing the costs involved in managing data, all the while improving the data workflow.

By modernizing the data storage and IT infrastructure, enterprises can enhance data security, make sense of the data sets, and at the same time, save tons of money. The joint solution simplifies the process and integrates two amazing solutions for the benefit of its clients.

“OpenDrives and Spectra Logic joint solution delivers a modern next-generation combination of primary and secondary storage, together with a dynamic storage lifecycle management strategy that ensures data and content is in the right place at the right time,” said Spectra Logic director Jeff Braunstein.

Organizations and companies need to constantly upgrade their existing workflows to speed up operations and to serve their customers better. In the same way, modernizing IT infrastructure helps to secure data stored in the cloud or local storage.

Lower Costs

OpenDrive introduces a hyper-scalable solution to minimize power consumption and at the same time, deliver flexible and fast storage. Combining this with Spectra Logic’s StorCycle software, the solution can immediately identify and migrate inactive data from the primary storage.

All these simplified processes can lower cost tier in storage, which usually consists of cloud storage, spinning disks, and tape. It uses open storage standards with just a few hours, reducing the time needed to analyze data.

Storage standards supported include SMB, NFS, and LTFS, configured easily. As said, reducing data on the primary tier can help maximize the storage capacities while configuring more data.

“By integrating StorCycle with NAS platform, we’re streamlining data usage, access, and protection to help IT and storage managers balance the speed of data access with the cost of storage and take a modern data storage approach,” said OpenDrive chief product officer Sean Lee.

Organizations can rely on this solution for entire software management and secondary storage for digital preservation and security.