Splunk Inc Beefs Up Cloud Offerings, Targets Machine Learning and AI

In its conference day on Tuesday, Oct. 20, Splunk Inc. revealed plans to upgrade its suite of data analytics and cloud storage to help customers accelerate the shift to the cloud in the Data Age.

The company is looking at new solutions to help businesses overhaul data protection and storage while enhancing services through artificial intelligence. The availability of the new Splunk Enterprise 8.1 provides easy adaptation to the new work environments while ensuring that data is protected.

Splunk’s Data-to-Everything platform has an all-encompassing suite of analytics tools to analyze, monitor, search, and report data in real-time. It’s one of the highlights of the conference event, which is now available on Splunk Cloud and Splunk Enterprise.

In addition, the company also updates the cloud capabilities, providing new ways to strategize data and improve access to information. Businesses can easily get a hold of the information they need using cloud storage.

“Splunk’s solutions enable the speed, scale, and flexibility, with new search and mobile capabilities that help organizations through their cloud transformation and lets them not just succeed but thrive in the Data Storage,” said chief product officer Sendur Sellakumar.

Data Age

The conference tackles how the Data Age transforms how businesses access their data, protect against threats, and make the most out of the cloud services. Splunk is looking at helping companies of different sizes to utilize their data and store in one place.

“The move to the cloud and digital technology has accelerated in the Data Age, and organizations are adapting to new work environments. Cloud solutions are needed for these organizations to scale and adapt,” added Sellakumar.

In addition to its platform, the new cloud capabilities will also be available on Google Cloud, for a wider integration and scaling. This allows on-demand flexibility and scaling to help businesses consume cloud-native Splunk services.

The company also unveils new cloud updates to enhance data security, called Enterprise Security and Mission Control platforms. These provide alerts to help identify threats and security issues within the cloud environments.

Responders can easily point out the critical threats and use plug-ins for third-party security technologies. The Mission Control platforms provide enterprises a new and broader way to protect and control data across the entire security ecosystem.

Managing colossal spikes allow for more secure workload migration and storing of applications on the cloud. Doing so increases the visibility of the security risks linked to the platform.