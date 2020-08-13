Stacklet Secures $4M Investment for Cloud Governance

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloud governance platform Stacklet accelerates operations with a recent seed funding worth $4 million to help manage security, operations, and cost optimization in the cloud.

The company is responsible for addressing enterprise needs in governing cloud storage, providing operations domains, product experience with policies across security and cost. Additionally, Stacklet features real-time cloud asset inventory and automated operations.

Two major investing organizations injected the $4 million funding, Foundation Capital and Lee Fixel’s Addition. The funding came after Stacklet proposes a universal cloud governance platform, highlighting cutting edge features like analytics, enterprise resource CMDB, and policy management.

“Stacklet empowers organizations to automate cloud governance via advanced product features with commercial support. This results in self-service to cloud technologies which are properly aligned with an organization’s governance posture,” said co-founder Travis Stanfiled.

The founders understood the huge demand for a trusted provider for cloud governing resources, that’s why they came about forming the company. Stacklet enables organizations to move faster and better manage their cloud footprints minus the huge cost.

Additionally, the company backs and integrates the cloud’s native metrics, logs, distributed tracing, and object storage capabilities to ease the burden of administration. In short, Stacklet takes the hard part of managing the cloud, while providing helpful features to track movements in the storage.

The impressive features like policy management allow companies to manage cloud custodians at a wide scale of thousands of cloud accounts, policies, and regions. The policy packs also deploy the best practices for policy sets to solve business problems out-of-the-box.

To resource editing, Stacklet also features analytics, deriving data, and visualizations to understand the health, resource auditing, trends, and anomalies within the cloud. Finally, the company showcases a real-time inventory to change the management of cloud assets.

Because of the transition to cloud storage, most companies struggle to manage and govern policies. Stacklet offers an easy way out of the problems encountered in the cloud, and offer a cutting-edge solution to govern IT and security admins.

Stacklet is also looking at contributing policy enforcement against infrastructure as code assets. This is separate from the ability to detect, respond, and recover capabilities in cloud custodian.

Founders Kapil Thangavelu and Travis Stanfield were part of the CNCF Sandbox before collaborating to create a resource platform for cloud governance. Now, with Stacklet, the founders are able to provide organizations with secure and well-managed tools for ease of administration.