Startup Neuroglee to Use AI for Alzheimer’s Therapy

Startup company Neuroglee Therapeutics will be implementing artificial intelligence to help patients with neurodegenerative disorders, according to a press release published in PR Newswire. It will target mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease patients.

Neuroglee is known for its prescription of digital therapeutics for or neurodegenerative diseases that are evidence-based and personalized. The startup’s technology can be prescribed as a stand-alone therapy or alongside other therapies with medication.

This service aims to aid in rehabilitating cognition, behaviors, and moods in patients. Neuroglee’s digital therapeutics technology will collect digital biomarkers using computer tablets to assess and monitor the patient’s cognition.

The biomarkers will be collected from the patient’s allowing remote access and tracking of their cognitive health. Doctors, who will be monitoring the data, will be able to provide personalized cognitive intervention and treatment.

Neuroglee was able to raise a fund of $2.3 million during the pre-seed funding led by Eisai Co. Ltd. Eisai is a Japan-based global pharmaceutical company that covers Alzheimer’s disease medication. Other investors include Kuldeep Singh Rajput, who founded and leads Biofurmis.

According to Entrepreneur, the fund will be funneled toward the advancement of Eisai’s pipeline product NG001, which is a drug to treat and manage early-stage Alzheimer’s.

The Singapore-based startup seeks to open its operations in the United States in early 2021. DTx, which is what the service will be called, will be offered for patients with dementia-related cognitive decline. Trials for DTx will be launched early next year.

Eisai vice president and chief strategy officer Kazumasa Nagayama said, “Human health care, or the understanding that health care needs to put patients and their families first, have always been one of the cores of Eisai’s philosophy.”

Nagayama added, “Neuroglee’s solution exemplifies this philosophy as it prioritizes the wellbeing of both patients and caregivers, yet it also contributes to the greater scientific mission of finding a cure for these currently incurable diseases through facilitating data transparency.”

According to Aniket Singh Rajput, founder, and CEO of Neuroglee, “Neurodegenerative disease is a severely underserved market even though more than 20% of the US population will be 65 years or older by 2030.”

Rajput added, “Our remote cognitive monitoring solution serves this growing population by combining our expertise in cognitive neuroscience, behavior modification, and digital biomarkers to augment prescription therapy or as a standalone therapy, intending to improve behavior and mood to help slow cognitive decline.”