Sycomp Launches Cloud Storage With IBM Spectrum Integration

ADVERTISEMENT

IT security solutions firm, Sycomp Inc., introduces the first IBM-powered cloud storage solution on Microsoft Azure.

The Sycomp Storage fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale is available on the Azure Marketplace, enabling a variety of storage tiers and premium cloud solution. It’s a new way to use the platform for modern workloads, with the addition of artificial intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sycomp’s solution provides hassle-free and quick integration of Azure as a burst platform, compared to the standard process of a few days. With quick integration to modern workloads like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Machine Learning (ML).

Accelerate Workload Real-Time

The ongoing practices in the local storage, lacks the real-time integration and acceleration of data. As Sycomp accelerates the deployment of cloud-only solution to the modern workloads, organizations can easily organize data real-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our Sycomp Storage Fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale offering further enhances our capabilities to delivery solutions that enable our clients to access a proven performance storage platform on Azure for multiple applications and workloads,” said Sycomp CEO Mike Symons.

The company is offering customizable solutions to fit the needs and requirements of each company or organization. A pre-defined storage cluster can be available, but huge enterprises can enhance and power up cloud solutions.

Some of the best features of the Sycomp’s offering in Azure include NFS, SMB, and native client support, single global namespace, HPC acceleration, risk management assessment in real-time, and burst to cloud for time-critical workloads.

Expand Scalability

A multi-cloud strategy helps companies achieve profitability without lock-in on cloud platform. The management is simple, yet companies need to rely to a cloud vendor to setup the cloud storage and management.

Transitioning to a more advanced cloud infrastructure, Sycomp is relying to the elasticity and scalability of its public cloud, powered by IBM. Companies with Internet-facing applications can benefit with additional capacity and more suited data integration.

Coupled with disaster recovery, high-volume workloads can be backed up, to avoid complete data wipe out. Through automation, data in the cloud can be duplicated, before further deletion.

IBM also offers a middle workload to extend the modernization strategy for cloud storage. The IBM Middleware Workload implement data analytics services to gain deeper understanding of the business and to predict outcomes.

This Middleware can also be deployed to Azure environment using the Cloud Private.