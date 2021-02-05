Twitter Extends Deal with Google for Faster Data Analysis

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media platform Twitter expanded its deal with the multinational company Google to move offline analytics and data processing into the Data Cloud.

The company announced on Thursday, Feb. 4, its plans for a new and multi-year partnership with Google in order to deliver an improved experience for users. Following the announcement, Twitter shares are flat.

The social media giant has worked with Google since 2018, in an attempt to move its Hadoop clusters to the Cloud platform. This is in line with Twitter’s decision to amplify its data processing and cloud strategy with the help of the tech giant.

With the new and expanded agreement, Twitter can move all offline analytics, data processing, and machine learning workloads to Google Cloud. In doing so, the social media platform can easily analyze datasets and give users a better experience on Twitter.

Social platforms make use of user’s data and movements to see how people are using the service and what type of content receive more traction. This is already happening for years now, and even other social media platforms are utilizing the user’s data for promoting an enhanced experience.

Through the expanded deal with Google, the social media platform can utilize other tools to make sense of the users’ movements. It can adapt Google’s BigQuery, Dataflow, BigTable, and machine learning tools.

As for Twitter, the initial partnership with Google led to productive engineering teams.

“Building on this relationship and Google’s technologies will allow us to learn more from our data, move faster, and serve more relevant content to the people who use our service every day,” said Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal.

Meanwhile, Google sees Twitter’s decision as a way to scale up its productivity by analyzing the datasets and deriving value from the data collecting.

“Our platform is serverless and we can help organizations, like Twitter, automatically scale up and down,” said Google Cloud director Sudhir Hasbe.

Both parties benefit from this strategic partnership as Twitter can bring insights from massive datasets, without requiring more infrastructure and capacity management. Meanwhile, Google can also extend the deal and earn more revenue from the social media giant.

Additionally, Twitter data scientists can utilize the cloud for building machine learning models and make predictive analytics.

Google’s pledge is to manage customers’ entire continuum of data, starting from storage to analytics, and artificial intelligence. In this case, it’s helping Twitter to unlock more potential for its platform.