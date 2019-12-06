Twitter Reveals New Privacy Center, Aims to Boost Protection

Twitter announced its new privacy center last Tuesday, December 3, 2019. The social media platform’s initiative comes as it aims to boost data protection efforts.

The new resource is focused on providing avenues to educate and inform individuals on privacy and data protection initiatives. Apart from being an informative platform, the Twitter Privacy Center will also include other relevant input on its site. Announcements, new privacy offerings, and communication on security breaches or incidents will be reported via this platform, says Tech Crunch.

The reason for launching the Privacy Center banks on Twitter’s dedication to “provide more clarity around what we’re doing to protect the information people share with us,” as stated in its blog post.

More than improving data protection and security regulations, Twitter is also making this change to inform users about the possible information obtained by data advertisers, reports Reuters.

This updated global policy is now compliant with the California Consumer Privacy Act. Under this law, businesses are required to provide honesty and transparency by disclosing terms and conditions. This includes users having the ability to request data deletion and declining having their data sold to third-party vendors.

The Privacy Policy now includes a more comprehensive view of the workings of Twitter’s data processing and development.

Twitter is currently moving individuals from its European counterpart, Twitter International Company. This reportedly allows the company to test out certain features in the EU prior to rolling these out to the public, notes Tech Crunch.

Some of the services currently being tested by the social media firm include opt-in and opt-out preferences.

Changes to these regulations are slated to take effect come January 1, 2020.

In an interview with Reuters, the data protection officer of Twitter, Damien Kieran, said: “We want to be able to experiment without immediately running afoul of the GDPR provisions.” In addition, Kieran said, “The goal is to learn from those experiments and then to provide those same experiences to people all around the world.”

To keep with its promises to the public, Twitter updated the public on a blog post dated Monday, December 2, 2013. In a statement, the social media platform says it has been upgrading its systems to provide a better user experience. Moreover, the company also shared that it is equipping new services with better security.

Moving forward, Twitter revealed that its venture plans to focus on three key areas. These include technical debt, that is upgrading systems, building privacy features into all products, and accountability reports Tech Crunch.